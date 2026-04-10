Ole Miss Women's Basketball Among Schools to Watch for Starting LSU Tigers Transfer

Yolett McPhee-McCuin and the Ole Miss Rebels continue navigating a pivotal offseason in Oxford with the coaching staff preparing to reconstruct the roster via the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Ole Miss has lost a myriad of players to the free agent market and WNBA Draft with roster spots available in the Magnolia State as the redesigned squad takes shape this offseason.

In what became a notable signing this week, the Rebels inked Tennessee Volunteers bucket-getter Talaysia Cooper as the first addition with social media swirling after the move.

The Turbeville, South Carolina, native led the Lady Volunteers last season in points (16.0), assists (3.6) and steals (2.7) per game, while also averaging 4.7 rebounds to earn All-SEC Second Team honors for the second consecutive year.

"Talaysia is a key piece to this reload here at Ole Miss," said McPhee-McCuin. "I've known her since she was in 9th grade and I've always been a fan of her game.

"There's no doubt in my mind, Coop will thrive with a fresh start and reach her peak to compete at the highest level and prepare for her future as a pro."

Keep an eye on LSU’s Jada Richard https://t.co/ox2kDgvsAa — Ben Garrett (@SpiritBen) April 10, 2026

Now, the coaching staff is eyeing another splash addition in LSU Tigers guard Jada Richard, according to multiple reports.

Richard hit the Transfer Portal on Thursday in a stunning move for the program in Baton Rouge with Ole Miss reportedly linked to the former No. 1 prospect in Louisiana.

The Lafayette (La.) had a big-time 2025-26 campaign as the program's starting point guard for 34 of the program’s 35 games where she put together averages of 9.5 points and 3.3 assists a night. In 34 games, Richard took the floor for an average of 26 minutes per game.

Now, she's in the market for a new school with the Ole Miss Rebels looking to make a splash in the coveted SEC guard amid roster reconstruction.

"The next step for us is to be able to do the same in the portal, because freshmen ain't doing it, I'm just telling you. So we have to be able to have the support to be able to go and get what we need so that we can move forward," McPhee-McCuin said during last year's NCAA Tournament.

"But at minimum I think we should be a Sweet 16 team. Anybody that's looking at us that has interest, that is what they expect, from the conversations we've been having.

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