How It Happened: Ole Miss Baseball Drops SEC Series to No. 2 Texas Longhorns

AUSTIN, Texas – Ole Miss Baseball (16-5, 1-2 SEC) dropped the rubber match and the series against No. 2 Texas (18-1, 2-1 SEC) 8-2 Sunday afternoon in Austin.

Texas scored two runs before an out was recorded in the bottom of the first inning. A dropped foul ball by Austin Fawley allowed a Longhorn to reach base and then a two-RBI home run over the batter's eye by Carson Tinney would make it 2-0.

The Longhorns scored another run in the second inning and three more in the fourth with another two-RBI home run to take a 6-0 lead after four innings.

Ole Miss scored their first run of the game in the fifth inning as Fawley opened the inning with a double and moved to third on a wild pitch. Judd Utermark drove him in with a single through the left side.

Texas answered with two more runs in the sixth, both scored with two outs and with help from an error on the mound.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Baseball.

The Rebels scored another run in the top of the seventh as Fawley got to second base on an error by the Texas center fielder and scored on a double by Brayden Randle.

Ole Miss will host Austin Peay on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Swayze Field.

By The Numbers: Ole Miss Edition

- Judd Utermark hit .412 with four home runs and 10 RBI last week. He now has 10 home runs on the season and is one of 11 players in Division I with double digit home runs.

- Utermark is ranked second in the SEC in home runs, third in home runs per game, third in runs scored, and fifth in total bases.

- Dom Decker drew 11 walks over five games last week bringing his season total to 23.

- Decker now leads the SEC in walks and walks per game and has reached base in all 18 games this season.

- Ole Miss as a team has drawn 112 walks over 18 games, fourth in the SEC and 13th in the NCAA.

- Ole Miss pitchers are now up to 218 total strikeouts on the season, second-most in the SEC and fourth-highest in the NCAA.

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