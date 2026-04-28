How to Watch: Ole Miss Baseball vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs in Rivalry Showdown

No. 17 Ole Miss Baseball (31-14, 11-10 SEC) and No. 10 Mississippi State (34-10, 13-8 SEC) are set to clash in the annual Governor's Cup at Trustmark Park on Tuesday with first pitch set for 6 p.m. CT.

LEADING OFF

- Ole Miss took one of three last weekend against No. 5 Georgia, dropping the final two games of the series.

- The Rebels hit 14 home runs last week, five against Murray State on Tuesday and nine in the first two games against Georgia.

Will Furniss hit three of those home runs, hitting .429 with six RBI and four walks last week.

- Walker Hooks made two more appearances over the weekend, picking up a save in game one against the Bulldogs. He now has a 1.14 ERA over his last 11 outings.

- Hooks is tied for the lead in saves (5) and has the second-lowest ERA (1.71) amongst qualified pitchers during SEC play.

- Over his last 16 games, Hayden Federico has hit .404 (19-for-47) with 12 walks, four HBPs, 13 RBI, and 10 runs scored.

- Cade Townsend is now ranked sixth in ERA (2.33), fourth in WHIP (0.97), and fourth in strikeouts per nine innings (13.21) in the SEC.

- Taylor Rabe leads the SEC in strikeout-to-walk ratio during conference play, punching out 8.25 hitters for every walk he has issued.

- The Ole Miss pitching staff has struck out 509 batters, second-most in the SEC and third in the NCAA. Their K/9 of 11.6 is fourth in the SEC, their strikeout-to-walk ratio of 3.46 is fourth in the SEC and their ERA of 4.00 is fifth in the conference.

Goin' for the Governor's Cup ‼️ pic.twitter.com/C2yNAJVeNB — Ole Miss Baseball (@OleMissBSB) April 28, 2026

PROJECTED PITCHING MATCHUP

RHP Owen Kelly (2-1, 3.04 ERA) vs. RHP Brendan Sweeney (0-0, 6.46 ERA)

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Tuesday's game will be streamed live on SEC Network+ with Colton Martinez (PxP) and Philip Palmertree (analyst) on the call.

Fans can listen to all Ole Miss Baseball games, home and away, on the Ole Miss Radio Network with David Kellum (PxP) and Brad Henderson (analyst) on the call.

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Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.