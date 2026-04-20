Ole Miss Rebels, Nebraska Cornhuskers, Notre Dame Fighting Irish Battling for Top WR

Garnet Valley (Penn.) Malvern Prep four-star wide receiver Cade Cooper has narrowed his focus to six schools with Pete Golding's Ole Miss Rebels firmly in the race for the coveted pass-catcher.

Cooper checks in as a Top-25 wideout in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with a myriad of programs pushing for his commitment after a busy spring filled with unofficial visits.

The 6-foot-2, 190-pounder out of Pennsylvania has earned offers from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Georgia Bulldogs, Penn State Nittany Lions, Virginia Tech Hokies, and Kentucky Wildcats, among several others, across his time on the prep scene.

But contenders have emerged this offseason after visits with Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels pushing for his services as the coaching staff remains in touch with the four-star offensive weapon.

Cooper is coming off of a junior season where he hauled in 44 receptions for 644 yards and six touchdowns - emerging as a target to know in Pennsylvania where he sits as the No. 2 rated wideout in the state.

The electrifying pass-catcher is down to the Ole Miss Rebels, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Georgia Bulldogs, Nebraska Cornhuskers, Illinois Fighting Illini, and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

NEWS: Four-Star WR Cade Cooper is down to 6 Schools, he tells me for @Rivals⁰⁰The 6’3 195 WR is ranked as the No. 2 WR in Pennsylvania in the 2027 Rivals300



Where Should He Go?⁰⁰https://t.co/VXoUGOurJP pic.twitter.com/vVDkl8cN3H — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 20, 2026

For the Ole Miss Rebels, the program has locked in a multi-day stay beginning on May 29 where Cooper will be in Oxford on an official visit alongside multiple priority wide receiver targets - including the No. 2 rated wide receiver in Louisiana, Miguel Whitley.

Along with Ole Miss receiving an official, Cooper has also locked in a trip with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish beginning on June 12.

Marcus Freeman and the Fighting Irish are viewed as a team to watch in Cooper's recruitment with predictions being logged in Notre Dame's favor, but Ole Miss isn't backing down from the challenge.

Now, as Cooper navigates the remainder of the offseason with official visits on deck, the Ole Miss coaching staff will look to remain in pursuit after being labeled one of six finalists on Monday.

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