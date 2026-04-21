Ole Miss Football, Florida Gators, Arkansas Razorbacks Among Contenders for Elite WR

Memphis (Tenn.) Lausanne four-star wide receiver Lawrence Britt has narrowed his focus to six programs with Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels firmly in the race for the coveted offensive weapon.

Britt checks in as a Top-10 prospect in Tennessee and the No. 13 rated athlete in the 2027 Recruiting Class with programs across America battling for his commitment amid a pivotal offseason in his process.

The 6-foot-2, 180-pounder has reeled in offers from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, Missouri Tigers, Florida Gators, Nebraska Cornhuskers, Texas Tech Red Raiders, and Clemson Tigers, among several others, with contenders emerging.

That includes the Ole Miss Rebels.

Golding and Co. have been labeled finalists for Britt's services with the Missouri Tigers, Florida Gators, Arkansas Razorbacks, Clemson Tigers, and Texas Tech Red Raiders also in the race here, according to On3 Sports.

NEWS: Four-Star WR Lawrence Britt is down to 6 Schools, he tells me for @Rivals⁰⁰The 6’2 185 WR is ranked as the No. 2 WR in Tennessee (per Rivals Industry)⁰⁰Where Should He Go?⁰⁰https://t.co/Nbn1cgICe8 pic.twitter.com/3QPe9tttZk — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 21, 2026

Eli Drinkwitz and the Missouri Tigers are among the schools at the top - battling for Britt's commitment.

“Missouri has been very truthful with me from the beginning," Britt recently told Rivals. “They have a plan for me in their offense. Mizzou has really amped up their recruitment as well. They’re a great program that’s building every year."

“Coach Peeler has a great track record and pours into his guys. I’ll get a chance to meet the new OC and talk to him about how I fit in their offense. Talking to all the coaches, they’ve made it known I’m a major priority.”

But the Ole Miss Rebels are surging in Britt's recruitment after making his way to Oxford this offseason as the coaching staff in the Magnolia State makes its presence felt.

According to Rivals, "the Rebels are surging in this race" for the dynamic pass-catcher out of Tennessee this offseason.

Britt has locked in multiple official visits for this offseason with Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels looking to get the fast-rising offensive weapon back to campus.

The Tennessee native emerged as a national prospect across his sophomore campaign in 2024 where he logged nearly 1,000 all-purpose yards with 392 receiving yards and 485 rushing yards - totaling over double-digit touchdowns on the year.

Now, all eyes are on his recruitment with finalists now revealed with Ole Miss firmly in the mix for the Top-10 prospect in Tennessee.

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