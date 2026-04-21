How to Watch: Ole Miss Baseball vs. Murray State Racers in Pivotal Midweek Matchup

OXFORD, Miss. – No. 17 Ole Miss Baseball (29-12, 10-8 SEC) hosts Murray State (24-16, 10-5 MVC) Tuesday night in a 2025 Oxford Regional rematch at Swayze Field. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m.

LEADING OFF

- Ole Miss has won 10 of their last 12 games after taking two of three in a road series against Tennessee last weekend.

- Tristan Bissetta was named Co-SEC Player of the Week for his performance last week. He hit a home run in each game the Rebels played last week, hitting .500 with four home runs, three doubles, 10 RBI, and seven runs scored.

- Cade Townsend was named Co-SEC Pitcher of the Week for his performance last week. He put together his third-consecutive quality start, taking a no-hit bid into the sixth inning. He allowed just four baserunners while striking out seven.

- Over his last 12 games, Hayden Federico has hit .515 (17-for-33) with eight walks, four HBPs, 10 RBI, and six runs scored.

- Judd Utermark and Tristan Bissetta have combined to hit 34 of Ole Miss' 64 (53%) home runs this season.

- Cade Townsend now owns the second-lowest ERA (1.73), the third-lowest WHIP (0.91), and the fourth-lowest hits per nine innings (6.05) in the SEC.

- Hunter Elliott is ranked sixth in the SEC in strikeouts with 73 punchouts on the season.

- The Ole Miss pitching staff has struck out 463 batters, second-most in the SEC and fifth in the NCAA. Their K/9 of 11.7 is the second-highest in the SEC and their ERA of 3.88 is the fifth-lowest in the conference.

PROJECTED PITCHING MATCHUP

RHP Owen Kelly (1-1, 3.66 ERA) vs. RHP Preston Chaudoin (0-0, 3.60 ERA)

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Tuesday's game will be streamed live on SEC Network+ with Jake Hromada (PxP) and Keith Kessinger (analyst) on the call.

Fans can listen to all Ole Miss Baseball games, home and away, on the Ole Miss Radio Network with David Kellum (PxP) and Brad Henderson (analyst) on the call.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Baseball.

SCOUTING REPORT

Eighth-year head coach Dan Skirka has established his tenure as one defined by milestones and sustained success. He's guided the Racers to over 230 wins, 44 of which came last season to set Murray State's program record for the most ever, and two of the wins came over Ole Miss in the Oxford Regional.

Murray State made its inaugural appearance in Omaha last season, capturing its first Missouri Valley Conference championship in the process. The Racers are once again one of the top teams in the MVC, holding the highest win-to-loss percent entering this week at 24-16. Murray State also has one of the most potent offenses in the MVC, scoring 7.0 runs per game.

The main catalyst for Murray State's offensive output is senior infielder Luke Mistone, who paces the Racers in batting average (.357) and RBI (38). He had a five-hit game for Murray State in March against Kentucky State, plating nine runs for his efforts. Behind Mistone is Colby Ott and Kainen Jorge, the latter of which leads the team in home runs with eight.

On the mound, the Racers have forced three shutouts, which leads the MVC. However, none of their shutouts have come in midweek competitions this season.

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