Ole Miss Starting Pitcher and Lineup for College World Series Game Against UNC

The Ole Miss Rebels are back in Omaha for the first time since they won the National Championship, and their first step to repeating their success is taking down the University of North Carolina.

The Rebels have won five straight games and are playing their best baseball. This run has been provided by dominance in every aspect of the game.

The Rebels are putting out their best to take down the Tarheels.

Taylor Rabe

Ole Miss Rebels' Taylor Rabe pitches as Auburn Tigers take on Ole Miss Rebels during the NCAA Super Regional | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Coach Bianco is switching things up in the opening round of the College World Series. He is starting right-handed pitcher Taylor Rabe instead of Hunter Elliott.

This is a great move. Rabe is easily the hottest pitcher on staff right now for the Rebels.

He is coming off his best start of the year in the most important game of the year. Against Auburn, he threw seven innings, with eight strikeouts, and allowed two runs.

This set up the Rebels to punch their ticket to Omaha.

Auburn has a better lineup than the Tarheels, but North Carolina is still a really good hitting team. Their team batting average is .293 on the season.

Rabe will definitely face another test tomorrow, but if he continues what he has been doing, he will have no problem going deep into this ballgame.

The Lineup

Ole Miss Rebels' Judd Utermark hits the ball as Auburn Tigers take on Ole Miss Rebels | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Rebels had some timely hitting in Auburn, and Coach Bianco is likely to keep the same lineup that swept the Tigers.

Dom Decker, 2B

Judd Utermark, 3B

Will Furniss, 1B

Tristan Bissetta, LF

Hayden Federico, CF

Owen Paino, SS

Austin Fawley, C

Brayden Randle, RF

Collin Reuter, DH

A few names that stood out in their series against Auburn were Judd Utermark, Will Furniss, Tristan Bissetta, and Brayden Randle.

Judd Utermark had a great series. He went three for seven with a home run, a double, and two walks.

Will Furniss hit the go ahead two run home run in the bottom of the eighth inning against the Tigers that helped send the rebels to Omaha.

Tristan Bissetta tacked on one more run after Furniss hit his bomb with his own mammoth home run. Bissetta had been struggling a lot before that plate appearance. That homer could be a sign that Bissetta is heating up again.

Brayden Randle continued his playoff tear; he went three for six in the series and has been a huge part in producing runs from the bottom part of the lineup.

Coach Bianco is back in familiar territory. He knows what it takes to win the whole thing, and he has the squad to hoist another trophy in 2026.​

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