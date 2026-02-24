How to Watch Ole Miss Baseball vs. Southeast Missouri State in Tuesday Matchup

OXFORD, Miss. – Undefeated No. 25 Ole Miss Baseball (8-0) looks to add one more to the win column Tuesday as they host Southeast Missouri State (3-5) for a midweek matchup. First pitch is set for 4 p.m.

LEADING OFF

- Ole Miss went 5-0 last week defeating Arkansas State and Jackson State in the midweek and sweeping Missouri State over the weekend.

- Collin Reuter hit .471 (8-for-17) with a home run, four doubles, and seven RBI last week. He currently leads the team in batting average at .500 over seven games.

- Judd Utermark slugged 1.105 with five home runs, 10 RBI, and nine runs scored last week.

- Utermark hit two home runs, including a grand slam, against Jackson State on Wednesday and then hit two more on Friday against Missouri State.

- He is the first Rebel since at least 2012 to hit six home runs in their first eight games.

- Utermark leads the SEC and is tied at the top of the NCAA in home runs. He also leads the SEC in runs scored and is second in slugging percentage.

- Ole Miss has drawn 59 walks over eight games, second in the SEC and top eight in the NCAA. Will - - - Furniss already has 11 walks, second-most in the SEC.

- Coming into the week, the Rebel pitching staff owns the third-lowest ERA in the SEC at 2.51. They also have the fourth-highest total strikeouts as a staff at 93.

- Tristan Bissetta became the first Rebel since Nick Fortes in 2017 to hit two home runs in the same inning, hitting two bombs in a nine run third against Jackson State.

- The Rebel offense has hit at least one home run in their first five games for the first time since 2022. They have 10 home runs in five games.

PROJECTED PITCHING MATCHUP

RHP Terry Hayes Jr. (0-0, 3.00 ERA) vs. RHP Caden Kickhaefer (0-0, 9.82 ERA)

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Tuesday's game will be streamed live on SEC Network+ with Jake Hromada (PxP) and Matt McLaughlin (analyst) on the call.

Fans can listen to all Ole Miss Baseball games, home and away, on the Ole Miss Radio Network with David Kellum (PxP) and Brad Henderson (analyst) on the call.

Courtesy of Daniel Pacella's Instagram.

SCOUTING REPORT

Andy Sawyers is in his 10th season at the helm of Southeast Missouri State's baseball program. He's reached the 250-win mark as the Redhawk's skipper and has helped SEMO win three OVC Tournament titles and a regular season title in 2021. His efforts in 2021 led to him earning OVC Coach of the Year.

The Redhawks went 30-25 overall last season with a 16-11 mark in OVC play. SEMO reached the conference tournament as the fourth seed but fell to Little Rock in the first round.

Entering 2026, SEMO was selected to finish second in the OVC by the conference' coaches. The Redhawks earned three first-place votes. The pitching duo of Jackson Kranawetter and Nathan Mertens headlines SEMO's returning class, as the pair earned All-OVC First Team nods.

Mason Pennington has been the top pitcher for the Redhawks through eight games this season, however. He's worked 9.0 innings in two starts and has picked up a win and nine strikeouts. Kranawetter has been solid as well, making only two appearances so far this season but hasn't allowed any earned runs.

At the plate, Carson Schrack is the most productive returner from last season. This season he is batting .222 in 18 at-bats. Joe Hall has started in all eight games for SEMO so far this season and leads the team with a .414 batting average. Him and Caleb Klein are both already at or above 10 hits for the season so far.

SEMO is 3-5 entering Tuesday's contest, its best win so far was an 11-3 stomping of Saint Louis last Tuesday. In that game, the Redhawks recorded 17 hits, seven of which went for extra bases.

More Ole Miss News:

Ole Miss Football Targeting No. 1 Prospect on Georgia Bulldogs Board Amid Strong Push

Ole Miss Football and Texas Longhorns Pushing to Flip Coveted WR Committed to SEC Foe

Every Ole Miss Football Player That Received an Invitation to the 2026 NFL Combine

Join the Community: