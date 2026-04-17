How to Watch Ole Miss Rebels Baseball vs. Tennessee Volunteers in Massive SEC Matchup

OXFORD, Miss. – No. 25 Ole Miss Baseball (27-11, 8-7 SEC) takes their six-game winning streak on the road to Knoxville, Tennessee this weekend for a three-game set against Tennessee (25-12, 7-8 SEC).

First pitch on Friday is set for 5:30 p.m. CT/6:30 p.m. ET with Saturday starting at 5 p.m. CT/6 p.m. ET and Sunday's finale beginning at noon CT/1 p.m. ET.

LEADING OFF

- Ole Miss is currently on a six-game winning streak and have won eight of their last nine games after defeating No. 22 Southern Miss in Pearl on Tuesday.

- Tristan Bissetta went 4-for-5 with two doubles, a home run, two RBI, and three runs scored in the win over the Golden Eagles.

- Over his last nine games, Hayden Federico has hit .571 (12-for-21) with eight walks, three HBPs, six RBI, and four runs scored.

- Over his last seven games, Owen Paino is hitting .368 (7-for-19) with two home runs, three doubles, eight RBI, eight runs scored, and eight walks.

- Judd Utermark and Tristan Bissetta have combined to hit 29 of Ole Miss' 58 (50%) home runs this season.

- Cade Townsend has issued just one walk over his last three starts and has now struck out at least six batters in all but one of his starts.

- Hunter Elliott is ranked fifth in the SEC in strikeouts with 68 punchouts on the season. His K/9 sits at 13.21 which is the third-best rate in the SEC.

- The Ole Miss pitching staff has struck out 432 batters, second-most in the SEC and fifth in the NCAA. Their K/9 of 11.8 is the second-highest in the SEC and their ERA of 3.70 is the fourth-lowest in the conference.

PROJECTED PITCHING MATCHUPS

Friday: LHP Hunter Elliott (3-1, 3.69 ERA) vs. RHP Landon Mack (3-2, 3.75 ERA)

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Baseball.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

All three games this weekend will be streamed live on SEC Network+ with Myan Patel (PxP) and Cody Hawn (analyst) on the call.

Fans can listen to all Ole Miss Baseball games, home and away, on the Ole Miss Radio Network with David Kellum (PxP) and Brad Henderson (analyst) on the call.

SCOUTING REPORT

First-year head coach Josh Elander has led Tennessee's baseball team to a 25-12 overall record, which includes a 7-8 tally in SEC play.

He's spent the past eight seasons leading up to his inaugural season as Tennessee's skipper with the program, including the last three as the associate head coach and recruiting coordinator for the Volunteers. During his eight seasons on staff, the Volunteers have made six NCAA Tournament appearances and won their first national championship in 2024.

Like Ole Miss, Tennessee is gaining momentum at the midway portion of the year. Tennessee is coming off its first SEC sweep of the season, knocking down No. 9 Mississippi State, 6-5, 6-2 and 7-2. It won its midweek match in run-rule fashion over UNC Asheville, 11-1.

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Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.