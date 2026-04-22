Ole Miss Football 'In Strong Spot' For Nation's No. 5 IOL Despite LSU Tigers Buzz

Jackson (Miss.) five-star offensive lineman Caden Moss is in the midst of a pivotal offseason in his recruitment with Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels firmly in the race for his commitment.

Moss checks in as the top-ranked prospect in the Magnolia State and the No. 5 rated interior offensive lineman in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with schools across America fighting for his services.

The 6-foot-5, 295-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, Texas Longhorns, Ohio State Buckeyes, Alabama Crimson Tide, LSU Tigers, Florida State Seminoles, and Nebraska Cornhuskers, among several others, across his illustrious prep career.

Now, after reeling in a scholarship list that includes multiple Southeastern Conference powers, Moss has narrowed his focus to a handful of schools with the Ole Miss Rebels and LSU Tigers atop the early contenders.

As Moss navigates the offseason, evaluators are salivating at the potential of the 6-foot-5 menace in the trenches.

"Burly tackle with a wide base that excels as a down blocker with his force. Added almost 80 pounds to a frame that’s pushing 6-foot-5 between his freshman and junior seasons and now tips the scales at well over 300 pounds. Shoots out of stance with some unexpected twitch. Bends more at the waist, but can get underneath opponents," 247Sports wrote of Moss.

There's been positive buzz surrounding Moss and the LSU Tigers, but Rivals' Zach Moss believes Ole Miss remains "in a strong spot" despite the outside noise.

🚨🎙️ Despite LSU momentum, Ole Miss remains in strong spot for Caden Moss ↙️



“I still think he ends up at Ole Miss.”



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What are the evaluators saying of Moss? What's his trajectory at the next level? 247Sports added onto their scouting report.

"Finds his balance in pass sets and can sink the hips. Will swallow up assignments when he gets his hands inside, but must get better at closing the gate and recovering from mistakes," 247Sports added.

"Certainly worth a look at the corner, but future might ultimately be on the interior where he can lean into defenders and clear space with his power. Projects as a potential multi-year starter for a Power Four program with NFL upside given the clay."

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