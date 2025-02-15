Isaac Humphrey Comes Up Clutch In Ole Miss Rebels Debut
The Ole Miss Rebels pulled off an upset to kick start their season on Friday as they took down No. 21 Arizona 2-1 in their first of three matchups in the Shriners Children's College Showdown in Arlington, Texas.
The Rebels had some clutch pitching in the win, but they also saw a major impact from new outfield addition Isaac Humphrey.
The Louisville transfer finished his Rebels debut going 2-for-3 with a walk at the dish, including his first home run in an Ole Miss uniform, giving the Rebels a 2-0 lead at the time. He also helped out defensively recording two put outs.
Humphrey's home run, which ended up being the difference in the game on a play you can view below, traveled just 414 feet, jumping off the bat at 112 mph, giving the Rebel faithful a great first impression.
Coming into the season, Humphrey was ranked as the No. 35 outfielder in D1Baseball's top 100 as he has been a career .300 hitter going along with career highs in batting average (.310), home runs (10) and RBI (39) in his final season at Louisville in 2024.
This was just the first of three ranked matchups for Ole Miss this weekend as it takes on new SEC member No. 19 Texas on Saturday and No. 15 Clemson on Sunday.
It does not seem to be getting any easier for the Rebs on the schedule ahead, but after heroics from Isaac Humphrey in his Rebels debut, Ole Miss gets to celebrate on opening day.