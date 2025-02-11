Mike Bianco Reveals Starting Rotation For Ole Miss Baseball's Opening Weekend
Hunter Elliott is back on the mound for the Ole Miss Rebels, and he will trot out to the hill on Opening Day this weekend in Arlington.
During Ole Miss baseball's media day on Tuesday, Rebels head coach Mike Bianco went through his projected starting lineup for Opening Weekend, including the starting pitching rotation. Ole Miss is set to face the Arizona Wildcats on Friday, Texas Longhorns on Saturday and Clemson Tigers on Sunday as part of the Shriners Children's College Showdown at the home of the Texas Rangers.
Bianco discussed who would start on the mound for the Rebels in each of those three games, and you can view the rotation below.
FRIDAY vs. Arizona: LHP Hunter Elliott
SATURDAY vs. Texas: RHP Riley Maddox
SUNDAY vs. Clemson: RHP Mason Nichols
Elliott is returning to action for the first time since the 2023 season where he made two starts before being fully shut down due to an elbow injury that required surgery. Now, he is expected to anchor the Rebels' starting rotation in 2025 as he hopes to return to a form that helped lead Ole Miss to a national championship in 2022.
Maddox is coming off a year where he was one of the primary starting arms for Ole Miss, registering a 6.05 ERA in 13 appearances. He posted a record of 2-7 in decisions in 2024, and he will take the field against the Longhorns on Saturday.
Finally, Mason Nichols is moving into the starting rotation for Opening Weekend after making just four starts a season ago, posting a 3.98 ERA in those outings and a record of 4-1 across all appearances.
It is also expected that new Ole Miss pitching coach Joel Mangrum will be calling the pitches for the Rebels this season as they look to return to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since their 2022 national championship run.
First pitch on Friday against Arizona is scheduled for 3 p.m. CT.