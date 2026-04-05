Mike Bianco's Take: How Ole Miss Baseball Stunned Florida Gators To Claim SEC Series

Mike Bianco and the Ole Miss Rebels (22-11, 5-7 SEC) captured the program's first road series win over a ranked opponent since 2022 on Saturday night after taking down the Florida Gators in Gainesville.

Behind a late-game rally in the ninth inning, Judd Utermark and Co. made it happen down the stretch in order to earn a critical Southeastern Conference series in the Sunshine State.

“(Austin) Fawley gave me some information on the pitcher that I learned from him,” Utermark said. “So, I went into the box knowing, ‘Hey, this is someone that I can handle.'

"Then even before that, that home run doesn’t necessarily matter if Tristan’s not on base. Such a great at-bat before. Gave me confidence going up there with no outs and to play loose.”

For Bianco, it was the pitching he believe helped elevate the Rebels in crunch time to earn a pivotal win over the Florida Gators. What were Bianco's thoughts?

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Baseball.

Mike Bianco's Take: Rebels Roll in Gainesville

“The story of the day and the story of the weekend was the pitching,” Ole Miss head coach Mike Bianco said. “Proud of how well our guys threw. That was a tough one (Friday) night. Hunter wasn’t his best but at the end of the day he only gave up two (runs) in the game.

"We gave up four over the last 18 innings. When you do that good things happen for you. To only give up eight over the weekend, we were just lights out on the mound.”

Cade Townsend put together his first career quality start, working a career-high six innings and allowing just one run on four hits. He struck out six batters and did not issue a walk. He retired the first six batters he faced on the night, using just 22 pitches to get through the first two innings.

Now, Ole Miss moves to 22-11 on the year with another strong SEC series win after taking down the Florida Gators in Gainesvillet this weekend.

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