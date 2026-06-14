Ole Miss Baseball Battles Troy in College World Series Elimination Game: Live Updates

The Ole Miss Rebels will now be playing with their backs against the wall and their season hanging in the balance for the rest of their time at the College World Series.

The Rebels played their first game in Omaha since the 2022 season, and it was not the start that Ole Miss would have wished for. The Rebels took on the No. 5 national seed, the North Carolina Tar Heels, to start the College World Series, and they would suffer a 6-2 loss, dropping into the losers' bracket.

Ole Miss is set to take the field in Omaha for the second time now, with its championship hopes hanging by a thread and its season on the line, taking on the Troy Trojans. Ole Miss and Troy get underway in an elimination game on Sunday, June 14, at 1:00 p.m. CT on ESPN.

Live Updates for Ole Miss vs. Troy

Mississippi Rebels starting pitcher Taylor Rabe (50) leaves the field in the sixth inning against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Charles Schwab Field. | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

Follow along as we provide live, at-bat by at-bat updates, with the Rebels looking to keep their College World Series hopes and now their 2026 season alive in an elimination game. They do so against the Trojans on Sunday afternoon at Charles Schwab Field.

The Rebels' starting lineup will be listed below (when available) -

Live updates will be available after first pitch

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