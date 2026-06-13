Ole Miss Baseball Facing Similar Circumstances to 2022 National Championship Team

As every Ole Miss Rebel fan reminisces about the 2022 Men’s College World Series, where the team took home the title, one thing that is usually forgotten is their loss in the series.

When Ole Miss lost to the Arkansas Razorbacks in the 2022 series, the Rebels found themselves in a position where every game was an elimination game. With the margin of error erased, the Rebels had to play their best game, every game.

Now the 2026 team stepped into the same reality after dropping the game against the North Carolina Tar Heels in the opener. No team walks in with the intention of facing the loser’s bracket, but it happens, and this time, to the Rebels.

How Ole Miss Got Here

Mississippi Rebels second baseman Dom Decker signals after hitting a double against the North Carolina Tar Heels during the seventh inning at Charles Schwab Field. | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

In the opener, the Rebels defeated No. 7-seed Auburn, then lined up against Arkansas in three straight times. They won the first and last matchups, but lost the middle in a nail-biting 3-2 game.

In response, Ole Miss did what they know how to do best: leaned on the pitching staff. Dylan DeLucia and Brandon Johnson led the Rebels when needed most with a bullpen that consistently locked in.

The Rebels’ batting lineup did not attempt 10 runs every game; they won close games through patience and trust.

They started playing Ole Miss Baseball; instead of beating themselves, they retreated to the basics of pitching, defense, and timely hitting. Taking each game, one at a time, and carrying the momentum to the final pitch.

Similarities between the 2022 Arkansas Game and the 2026 North Carolina Game

Ole Miss Rebels designated hitter Kemp Alderman singles in two runs in the first inning against the Auburn Tigers at Charles Schwab Field. | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

Both losses stemmed from offensive struggles rather than complete team failures. In the games, Ole Miss received enough pitching to compete, but struggled to highlight opportunities.

In the 2022 Arkansas matchup, designated hitter Kemp Alderman gave the Rebels a score on the board with a second-inning solo home run into left field. Alderman had three of Ole Miss’s five hits.

One of the other two hits came from Justin Bench with an RBI infield single to make the score 3-2 with two outs, bringing in Jacob Gonzalez.

The middle of the order batters, Jacob Gonzalez, Tim Elko, and Kevin Graham, were 0-for-11 on the game. All three were notorious for flooding the bases, but with no hits, setting foot on the bases was incredibly difficult.

Mississippi Rebels second baseman Dom Decker hits a double against the North Carolina Tar Heels during the seventh inning at Charles Schwab Field. | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

As for the 2026 team, Dom Decker and Owen Paino held their weight with two hits apiece, and Judd Utermark went one for four with an RBI in the top of the 7th to keep the Rebels competitive.

Three other Rebels made contact, but the main issue was not bat-to-ball; instead, the focus was on solo efforts, leaving a total of nine runners stranded on base throughout the night.

In last night’s matchup, the middle of the order had an eerie repeat, with Will Furniss, Tristen Bisetta, and Hayden Federico going a combined 0-for-10 with two walks and four strikeouts.

Perhaps the most striking similarity is that neither game got away from Ole Miss. In both cases, the Rebels left the field knowing they were close enough to win, but ultimately lacked the timely hit that could have changed the outcome.

What’s Next?

Mississippi Rebels pitcher Walker Hooks throws against the North Carolina Tar Heels during the seventh inning at Charles Schwab Field. | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

Now, the Rebels have no room for mistakes. It’s a brutal reality, but the truth is, one loss doesn’t mean the end, just a strong push to respond well.

The 2026 team needs to take notes from their predecessor’s performance, forget about the North Carolina loss, find quality starts from the pitching staff, capitalize on scoring opportunities, and embrace the challenge.

The Ole Miss Rebels hoist the 2022 NCAA Division 1 Baseball National Champion trophy after topping the Oklahoma Sooners at Charles Schwab Field. | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Four years ago, Ole Miss responded to adversity with one of the greatest runs in program history. The 2026 campaign does not have that comparison yet, but they have the same opportunity.

Omaha has tested the Rebels before, and how they respond will determine whether Friday night's loss was the start to an end of a season, or another chapter in it.

Sign up to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.