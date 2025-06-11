Ole Miss Baseball Catcher, Former Prized Prospect Enters the Transfer Portal

TRANSFER: @OleMissBSB C Campbell Smithwick has entered the Transfer Portal. Smithwick played in 70 games for the Rebels over the last two seasons, most recently hitting .282 with 5 HR and 23 RBIs.



Profile: https://t.co/DsJpm94o0K



Portal: https://t.co/ptcTrU3pVy pic.twitter.com/pl59ZFaX9o