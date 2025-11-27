Expert Analysts Predict Lane Kiffin's Next Move as Ole Miss, LSU, Florida Pursue
The "Lane Kiffin Sweepstakes" have taken America by storm with the college football landscape awaiting a decision from the Ole Miss Rebels head coach.
In a move that will send shockwaves across the sport, Kiffin will either return to Oxford for the 2026 season or make a move to either LSU or Florida.
The three-team battle has stolen the show during this year's coaching carousel as Kiffin entertains the idea of departing the Magnolia State for either the LSU Tigers or Florida Gators with a decision set for Saturday.
Ole Miss Athletics Director Keith Carter met with Kiffin last Friday where both parties decided he will coach the Egg Bowl vs. Mississippi State on Nov. 28 - then make an announcement on his plans for the future the next day [Nov. 29].
Now, national analysts have locked in predictions with On3 Sports doing a survey on over 80 media personalities on where Kiffin will land.
The voting breakdown: LSU (60), Ole Miss (17), Florida (5), Tennessee Titans (2), Alabama (1) and “no clue” (1).
The Expert Predictions: Lane Kiffin Edition
Paul Finebaum: LSU
“Well, it’s what he didn’t say. He didn’t say, ‘I definitely will be here and coach my team in the College Football Playoff‘. That is not difficult,” said Finebaum. “You can ask almost any coach who is in the College Football Playoff Poll right now and they will give you that answer.
"Kiffin nuanced it, which means one thing. He is likely to leave. Otherwise, he simply has to say, ‘I just agreed to a new deal with Ole Miss. I’ll be here the rest of my life. I’ll be making zillions of dollars‘. End of story.”
Joel Klatt: LSU
“Is the grass really that greener? I don’t know. And listen, I’m not going to sit here and say like he can’t do it or this or that. I’m trying to stop as close as I can to that.
“But, I am concerned for what that would mean for college football, because this would be like a car accident of epic proportions. If he were to leave and then not coach the CFP, he is destroying the Ole Miss football team. Those kids committed to him as much as they committed to Ole Miss."
Kirk Herbstreit: LSU
“He loves this team, and he wants to win this championship right now. But, with the system and the timing of everything, the way it currently is, he’s got to make a decision,” Herbstreit said. “Ole Miss told him, ‘Saturday, that’s it. We need to know what’s up the day after the Egg Bowl.’
“[If he’s leaving], does the school let him stay and coach into their magical season the way Scott Frost did at UCF when they won all their games?
"They allowed him to stay before he left to go to Nebraska. Or, do you think, ‘Get out of here. If you don’t want to be here, we don’t want you here. Get out of here.’ … Just such a messy thing for Lane or any coach to be put in. The timing of this is awful.”
Despite a majority of the top college football analysts in America wishing Kiffin would stay in Oxford, the majority leaned LSU to win out for his services.
