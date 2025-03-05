Ole Miss Baseball Freshman Hayden Federico Already Playing Crucial Role With Rebels
The Ole Miss Rebels are off to a hot start in 2025, beginning the year 10-1 heading into Wednesday's matchup against Murray State, and true freshman Hayden Federico is at the top of Rebels' production list.
Federico is a freshman utility player out of West Monroe High School in Louisiana, and to begin his Rebels career, he is batting .464, recording a hit in every game he's played in so far, giving him an eight-game hit streak.
Along with that, Federico has been an on-base machine, drawing seven walks and recording three hit-by-pitches, giving him a .605 on-base percentage. He has also been a pest on the basepaths for opposing teams, swiping four bags, including three in the final game of the Eastern Kentucky series two weeks ago.
The true freshman's ability to get on base and work the basepaths has earned him a bump in the lineup as he now regularly hits in the leadoff spot for skipper Mike Bianco.
Federico has not just been an asset at the dish. Defensively, he has appeared at second base and left field, recording five put outs and three assists, including an impressive grab against the wall calling off veteran center fielder Mitchell Sanford.
While it's very possible that Federico will regress to the mean as SEC play nears, his potential in college ball is clearly very high. If he can adjust to conference pitching in the coming weeks, he could live up to that potential this season as the Rebels look to return to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since winning a national championship in 2022.
Federico and the Rebels return to the diamond on Wednesday at 4 p.m. CT as they take on Murray State while entering the final stretch of their 13-game homestand.