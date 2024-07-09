Ole Miss Baseball Gains Commitment From Transfer Catcher Austin Fawley - Report
The Ole Miss Rebels continued their momentum in the transfer portal on Tuesday evening, gaining a commitment from Kentucky Wildcats catcher Austin Fawley. Chase Parham of Rivals was the first to report the news.
Fawley redshirted in the 2023 season, but he saw action in 10 games in 2024, posting a .222 average with two home runs and five RBI in that span. He also struck out seven times in 18 at-bats.
A product of West Palm Beach, Florida, Fawley was named the South Florida Collegiate Baseball League Rookie of the Year in 2022. It was then that he joined Kentucky's roster, and he was rated the No. 101 player in the state of Florida and the No. 9 catcher in the state by Perfect Game.
Fawley is the seventh portal player to pledge to the Rebels this offseason, joining the likes of Ryan Moerman (OF), Collin Reuter (C), Will McCausland (RHP), Luke Cheng (SS), Mitchell Sanford (OF), and Isaac Humphrey (OF). Ole Miss has alsolost a total of 14 players from a season ago to the transfer market since failing to reach the NCAA Tournament in 2024.