Ole Miss Baseball Gains Commitment From Transfer OF Isaac Humphrey
After seeing their roster gutted by departing transfers earlier this offseason, the Ole Miss Rebels are continuing to fill some of those voids with new pieces, the latest of which was Louisville transfer outfielder Isaac Humphrey.
Humphrey announced his commitment to Ole Miss on Instagram, and you can view his post below.
Humphrey has played in three seasons at Louisville, and he has posted a career average of .301 at the plate alongside 18 home runs and 102 RBI. He has also struck out 114 times while drawing 102 walks.
In the field over those three seasons, he has a .966 fielding percentage with a total of 13 errors. Humphrey is a native of Livermore, Ky., so he will be transferring out of his home state for the upcoming season in Oxford.
On the basepaths, Humphrey had a total of 26 stolen bases in his Louisville career, and he began to see more power in his approach at the plate a season ago, hitting a career-best 10 home runs.
Humphrey is the sixth portal player to pledge to the Rebels this offseason, joining the likes of Ryan Moerman (OF), Collin Reuter (C), Will McCausland (RHP), Luke Cheng (SS), and Mitchell Sanford (OF). Ole Miss has also lost a total of 14 players from a season ago to the transfer market since failing to reach the NCAA Tournament in 2024.