Ole Miss Baseball Adds 8th Pitcher Through the Transfer Portal

Ole Miss baseball will undergo some significant roster changes this offseason with the MLB Draft around the corner and multiple seniors graduating. The pitching staff in particular could see some major hits.

Taylor Rabe and Cade Townsend are two quality pitching prospects who will hear their name called in the draft. While the College World Series run in 2026 was impressive, Mike Bianco was hard at work retooling the roster, and he has successfully done so.

On Wednesday, the Rebels added their eighth pitcher through the transfer portal. Per Chase Parham of 247Sports, Ole Miss has secured a commitment from Sacramento State left-handed pitcher Sean Carey.

Carey Brings Plenty of Relief Experience

Ole Miss head coach Mike Bianco makes a pitching change against Mississippi State. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Carey played three seasons with Sacramento State and will have one year left of eligibility. He made 23 combined appearances over his first two seasons. Opposing hitters saw him well, and he struggled with command, issuing 18 walks over 22.1 innings in his sophomore season.

However, he was able to improve his command over more innings in his junior year. Carey made 25 relief appearances in 2026 and posted a 4.57 ERA with a pair of saves. He finished with 64 strikeouts, and opposing hitters had a .187 batting average. Carey was also named to the 2026 Western Conference All-Tournament Team.

He also picked up a win over second-ranked LSU, throwing 2.2 hitless innings with four strikeouts. Carey could be used as a possible high-leverage reliever for Bianco. His experience in the bullpen is quite valuable.

A Heavy Emphasis on Pitching in the Portal

No doubt, Bianco has placed an emphasis on adding experienced arms through the transfer portal. It will certainly bode well to add pitchers who've competed all over the country as they rebuild this pitching staff.

Starting Pitchers Added: Kendall Hoffman (Houston), Eli Pillsbury (Jacksonville State), Brent Stukes (USC Upstate)

Relief Pitchers Added: Andrew Rogovic (Northeastern), Mavrick Rizy (LSU), Charlie Foster (Mississippi State), Charlie Wilcox (Georgia Tech)

Carey joins an impressive list of pitchers. The next step is to define roles for everyone on the staff. Despite some significant losses, they'll return key arms including Walker Hooks, JP Robertson, and possibly even Hudson Calhoun because of a medical redshirt.

The picture will become clearer after the MLB Draft. Once Bianco can figure out which guys are returning, he can assemble his pitching staff. Regardless, this has been an impressive haul, and Carey is the latest that can help contribute at a high level for the Rebels next season.

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