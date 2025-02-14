Ole Miss Baseball Weekend Preview: Rebels Open 2025 Season in Arlington
The offseason is officially over for the Ole Miss Rebels as they are set to open their 2025 baseball season on Friday in the Shriners Children's College Showdown at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.
The Rebels are set to face three different top 25 opponents over the course of the weekend, kicking things off against the Arizona Wildcats on Friday before facing the Texas Longhorns and Clemson Tigers on Saturday and Sunday, respectively. This will mark a big test for a new-look Rebels roster right out of the gate.
Despite having a plethora of new faces on the team this year, Ole Miss is also returning a few key pieces, including staff ace Hunter Elliott who has not seen action on the mound since the 2023 season due to an elbow injury. Elliott recently spoke about his eagerness to return to game play, and he will get the ball to start things on Friday.
"I'm feeling great, the healthiest I've felt in a long time," Elliott said at Ole Miss baseball's media day. "Elbow's feeling good, learning how to bounce back. I think this fall was really big for me to kind of get some starts, get some weekends under me, just kind of get back in the new routine. But I'm feeling great. Ready to go."
Here's an overarching preview of what to expect this weekend in Arlington.
WHAT: Shriners Children's College Showdown
WHERE: Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas
WHEN: Feb. 14-16
PROJECTED PITCHING MATCHUPS
FRIDAY, Feb. 14 vs. Arizona -- 3 p.m. CT
LHP Hunter Elliott (MISS) vs. RHP Collin McKinney (ARIZ)
SATURDAY, Feb. 15 vs. Texas -- 7 p.m. CT
RHP Riley Maddox (MISS) vs. LHP Luke Harrison (TEX)
SUNDAY, Feb. 16 vs. Clemson -- 2:30 p.m. CT
RHP Mason Nichols (MISS) vs. LHP Justin LeGuernic (CLEM)
TELEVISION: FloCollege
RADIO: Ole Miss Radio Network
Play-by-Play: Gary Darby; Color: Brad Henderson