Ole Miss Baseball Lands 2025 Pitching Prospect Blake Ilitch
Ole Miss baseball has landed a name for the 2025-26 season.
Senior right-handed pitcher and outfielder Blake Ilitch announced his commitment to the Rebels Friday afternoon via X, formerly known as Twitter. The 6-foot-4, 210-pound pitcher out of Detroit, Michigan, is currently entering his senior season at Brother Rice High School.
"I am excited and blessed to announce that I will be furthering my academic and athletic career at the University of Mississippi, Illitch wrote Friday afternoon. "I want to first thank God for blessing me and giving me the opportunity to keep playing the game I love at the D1 level. Next I'd like to thank my parents for their daily sacrifices, giving me the best possible opportunities to chase my dreams.
"Lastly, I am thankful for all the coaches at Ole Miss for the opportunity and to be a part of their program and play at the next level. GO REBS!"
While he can play outfield, the Rebels could elect to turn Illitch into a full-time pitcher. Similar to Texas A&M's Braden Montgomery, Ole Miss might consider one asset a significant strength to the roster.
Ilitch is now the 14th commit for next year's class under longtime manager Mike Bianco. He joinis SS Coy James, OF Griffin Enis, OF Brayden Bull, OF Cannon Goldin, OF Luke Pappano, RHP Noah Allen, RHP Evan Farrow, LHP Grayson Gibson, SS Cal Johnson, RHP Leo Odom, C Kelven Perera Arellano, RHP Sawyer Pruitt and 1B Luke Romine and players who are headed to Oxford barring a selection in the MLB draft.
The Rebels, who haven't made NCAA Tournament since winning the national title over Oklahoma in 2022, open the 2025 season at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas for the Shriners Children's College Showdown on Friday, Feb. 14. Ole Miss is one of six teams participating in the opening weekend event, joining Clemson, Louisville, Texas, Oklahoma State, and Arizona.
Ole Miss' season-opener that Friday will be against Arizona at Swayze Field with a 3 p.m. CT first pitch.