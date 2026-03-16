Ole Miss WBB's Cotie McMahon Continues Award Run After Being Named All-American

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – With her second All-American recognition this season, Ole Miss women's basketball's Cotie McMahon has been named to the 2026 Women's College Basketball All-America Second Team, The Sporting News announced on Monday.

This marks the sixth time McMahon has earned All-America recognition in her career, and first being named as high as the second team. Last week, McMahon was selected as a USA TODAY Honorable Mention All-American.

McMahon is no stranger to national acclaim, earning a spot on the Cheryl Miller Final Five list, the Wooden Award National Ballot and the Jersey Mike's Naismith Trophy Women's College Player of the Year Late-Season Team, among 22 total individual honors this season alone. The Dayton, Ohio, native was also named this year's SEC Newcomer of the Year and earned First Team All-SEC honors.

In her lone season at Ole Miss, McMahon has been a dominant force, averaging 19.9 points on 45.1% shooting, while adding 5.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 30.5 minutes per game. She elevated her play during the demanding SEC slate, posting averages of 21.0 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists in 33.4 minutes per contest.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Basketball.

With 675 total points so far this season, McMahon has recorded the fifth-most points by a Rebel in a single season. The senior has also scored 20 or more points in 19 games, tying Bianca Thomas (2009-10) for the second-most such performances in a single season in program history.

McMahon and Ole Miss will face the 12th-seeded Gonzaga in Minneapolis, Minnesota for the NCAA Tournament First Round. The matchup is set for Friday, March 20 at 2:30 p.m. CT, airing on ESPN2.

The Sacramento Regional (2): Ole Miss Rebels Path

Los Angeles

1. UCLA vs. 16. Cal Baptist

8. Oklahoma State vs. 9. Princeton

Minneapolis

5. Ole Miss vs. 12. Gonzaga

4. Minnesota vs. 13. Wisconsin-Green Bay

Durham

6. Baylor vs. 11. Nebraska/Richmond

3. Duke vs. 14. Charleston

Baton Rouge

7. Texas Tech vs. 10. Villanova

2. LSU vs. 15. Jacksonville

Niow, all eyes remain on McMahon and Co. with a chance to make a statement in the NCAA Tournament this month.

More Ole Miss News:

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The SEC Tournament Bracket: Ole Miss Basketball Eyeing Upset Win Over Texas Longhorns

Ole Miss Football Recruiting Buzz: Rebels Poised for Massive Run of Commitments

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