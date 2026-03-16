The NCAA Tournament Schedule: Ole Miss Women's Basketball Receives Path to Final Four
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Yolett McPhee-McCuin and the Ole Miss Rebels are back in the NCAA Tournament with the program set to begin its quest at a National Championship next weekend in Minneapolis.
After earning the No. 5 seed in this year's NCAA Tournament, the Rebels will head up North with an opportunity to square off against Gonzaga in Round 1 of the first weekend.
The No. 5 Rebels slotted in the Sacramento region, begin their tournament journey on Friday, March 20 in a first-round matchup in Minneapolis, Minnesota, facing off against No. 12 Gonzaga, with television info to be announced later.
If Ole Miss advances to the second round, it will either face off against No. 4 Minnesota or No. 13 Green Bay.
Building a strong resume during the 2025-26 season, Ole Miss currently holds a 23-11 overall record, while also securing eight wins during SEC play.
The Rebels tallied three top-5 wins for the first time in program history and advanced to the SEC Tournament semifinals for the fourth time in the past five years.
Ole Miss has proven to be a national threat the past five years, posting five straight 20-win seasons.
The NCAA Tournament Bracket: 2026 Edition
Regional 1 – Fort Worth
Storrs
1. UConn vs. 16. UTSA
8. Iowa State vs. 9. Syracuse
Chapel Hill
5. Maryland vs. 12. Murray State
4. North Carolina vs. 13. Western Illinois
Columbus
6. Notre Dame vs. 11. Fairfield
3. Ohio State vs. 14. Howard
Nashville
7. Illinois vs. 10. Colorado
2. Vanderbilt vs. 15. High Point
Regional 2 – Sacramento
Los Angeles
1. UCLA vs. 16. Cal Baptist
8. Oklahoma State vs. 9. Princeton
Minneapolis
5. Ole Miss vs. 12. Gonzaga
4. Minnesota vs. 13. Wisconsin-Green Bay
Durham
6. Baylor vs. 11. Nebraska/Richmond
3. Duke vs. 14. Charleston
Baton Rouge
7. Texas Tech vs. 10. Villanova
2. LSU vs. 15. Jacksonville
Regional 3 – Fort Worth
Austin
1. Texas vs. 16. Missouri State/Stephen F. Austin
8. Oregon vs. 9. Virginia Tech
Morgantown
5. Kentucky vs. 12. James Madison
4. West Virginia vs. 13. Miami (OH)
Louisville
6. Alabama vs. 11. Rhode Island
3. Louisville vs. 14. Vermont
Ann Arbor
7. NC State vs. 10. Tennessee
2. Michigan vs. 15. Holy Cross
Regional 4 – Sacramento
Columbia
1. South Carolina vs. 16. Southern/Samford
8. Clemson vs. 9. USC
Norman
5. Michigan State vs. 12. Colorado State
4. Oklahoma vs. 13. Idaho
Fort Worth
6. Washington vs. 11. South Dakota State
3. TCU vs. 14. UC San Diego
Iowa City
7. Georgia vs. 10. Virginia/Arizona State
2. Iowa vs. 15. Fairleigh Dickinson
More Ole Miss News:
Georgia Bulldogs, Indiana Hoosiers Pushing to Flip Nation's No. 4 QB From Ole Miss
The SEC Tournament Bracket: Ole Miss Basketball Eyeing Upset Win Over Texas Longhorns
Ole Miss Football Recruiting Buzz: Rebels Poised for Massive Run of Commitments
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Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.
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Zack Nagy is the Managing Editor and Publisher of Ole Miss Rebels On SI, a Sports Illustrated Publication. Nagy has covered Rebel Football, Baseball, Basketball and Recruiting, looking to keep readers updated on anything and everything involving Ole Miss athletics. Nagy has covered the Southeastern Conference for over half a decade after being born and raised in New Orleans (La.).Follow znagy20