The NCAA Tournament Schedule: Ole Miss Women's Basketball Receives Path to Final Four

Yolett McPhee-McCuin and the Ole Miss Rebels are back in the NCAA Tournament with the program set to begin its quest at a National Championship next weekend in Minneapolis.

After earning the No. 5 seed in this year's NCAA Tournament, the Rebels will head up North with an opportunity to square off against Gonzaga in Round 1 of the first weekend.

The No. 5 Rebels slotted in the Sacramento region, begin their tournament journey on Friday, March 20 in a first-round matchup in Minneapolis, Minnesota, facing off against No. 12 Gonzaga, with television info to be announced later.

If Ole Miss advances to the second round, it will either face off against No. 4 Minnesota or No. 13 Green Bay.

Building a strong resume during the 2025-26 season, Ole Miss currently holds a 23-11 overall record, while also securing eight wins during SEC play.

The Rebels tallied three top-5 wins for the first time in program history and advanced to the SEC Tournament semifinals for the fourth time in the past five years.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Women's Basketball.

Ole Miss has proven to be a national threat the past five years, posting five straight 20-win seasons.

The NCAA Tournament Bracket: 2026 Edition

Regional 1 – Fort Worth

Storrs

1. UConn vs. 16. UTSA

8. Iowa State vs. 9. Syracuse

Chapel Hill

5. Maryland vs. 12. Murray State

4. North Carolina vs. 13. Western Illinois

Columbus

6. Notre Dame vs. 11. Fairfield

3. Ohio State vs. 14. Howard

Nashville

7. Illinois vs. 10. Colorado

2. Vanderbilt vs. 15. High Point

Regional 2 – Sacramento

Los Angeles

1. UCLA vs. 16. Cal Baptist

8. Oklahoma State vs. 9. Princeton

Minneapolis

5. Ole Miss vs. 12. Gonzaga

4. Minnesota vs. 13. Wisconsin-Green Bay

Durham

6. Baylor vs. 11. Nebraska/Richmond

3. Duke vs. 14. Charleston

Baton Rouge

7. Texas Tech vs. 10. Villanova

2. LSU vs. 15. Jacksonville

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Women's Basketball.

Regional 3 – Fort Worth

Austin

1. Texas vs. 16. Missouri State/Stephen F. Austin

8. Oregon vs. 9. Virginia Tech

Morgantown

5. Kentucky vs. 12. James Madison

4. West Virginia vs. 13. Miami (OH)

Louisville

6. Alabama vs. 11. Rhode Island

3. Louisville vs. 14. Vermont

Ann Arbor

7. NC State vs. 10. Tennessee

2. Michigan vs. 15. Holy Cross

Regional 4 – Sacramento

Columbia

1. South Carolina vs. 16. Southern/Samford

8. Clemson vs. 9. USC

Norman

5. Michigan State vs. 12. Colorado State

4. Oklahoma vs. 13. Idaho

Fort Worth

6. Washington vs. 11. South Dakota State

3. TCU vs. 14. UC San Diego

Iowa City

7. Georgia vs. 10. Virginia/Arizona State

2. Iowa vs. 15. Fairleigh Dickinson

More Ole Miss News:

Georgia Bulldogs, Indiana Hoosiers Pushing to Flip Nation's No. 4 QB From Ole Miss

The SEC Tournament Bracket: Ole Miss Basketball Eyeing Upset Win Over Texas Longhorns

Ole Miss Football Recruiting Buzz: Rebels Poised for Massive Run of Commitments

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