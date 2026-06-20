Ole Miss Baseball Lands 3 Elite Players From Transfer Portal

Mike Bianco and the Ole Miss Rebels are making major additions through the transfer portal. After a successful 2026 season, which saw a run to the College World Series, the Rebels were expected to lose players to the MLB draft or graduating seniors.

Even while the team was in Omaha, Ole Miss added Louisiana Tech first baseman Trey Hawsey and LSU pitcher Mavrick Rizy. Then, they added three more pitchers, including Brent Stukes (South Carolina Upstate), Eli Pillsbury (Jacksonville State), and Charlie Willcox (Georgia Tech).

It appears the Rebels aren't done yet. On Saturday, they added three more players to this stacked 2027 transfer portal class.

Per Chase Parham of 247Sports, Ole Miss has secured commitments from TCU catcher Brady Dallimore, Houston outfielder Blake Fields, and, per The Rebel Walk, has added Mississippi State pitcher Charlie Foster.

Brady Dallimore, C (TCU)

Ole Miss coach Mike Bianco during a NCAA baseball game between Tennessee and Ole Miss at Lindsey Nelson Stadium on April 18, 2026. | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Dallimore comes over from TCU and will have three years of eligibility. As a freshman, Dallimore slashed .270/.373/.549 with eight home runs and 23 RBIs. He was a powerful bat in the middle of the lineup for the Horned Frogs. His first collegiate home run was a walk-off over Abilene Christian.

He split time at catcher at the beginning of the season, but began to receive more work at designated hitter as the year progressed. Dallimore is still a solid defensive player behind the dish and should only improve. The Rebels are getting a catcher with tons of potential and someone who can be a big-time run producer and hit a lot of home runs in Oxford.

Blake Fields, OF (Houston)

As a freshman, Fields played in 55 games with the Cougars. He posted a .261 batting average with 48 hits and a .389 batting average. Fields led the team in walks (34) and only struck out 29 times. He should bring good plate discipline and a solid glove in the outfield, as he only committed one error last year.

Fields played his best game of the year against Alabama, where he went 4-for-5 with three runs scored. He becomes the first outfielder added in the transfer portal and should have a substantial role with the Rebels.

Charlie Foster, LHP (MS State)

Foster is a left-handed pitcher who was used as both a starter and reliever with the Bulldogs. He began the season as a weekend starter, but shifted to the bullpen after some early-season struggles. Over 15 outings, he posted a 6.69 ERA over 36 1/3 innings.

The sophomore made a start against Ole Miss on March 27th. He pitched 4 2/3 innings and surrendered two hits, one earned runs, and struck out three.

It's unclear what Foster's role will be, but he brings experience in a starting role and work in the bullpen, which is always valuable.

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