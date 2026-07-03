Ole Miss Baseball Lands ACC Player From Transfer Portal

As the transfer portal fills up with talented players, the Ole Miss Rebels have finally found someone to fill the void left by Judd Utermark.

Clemson infielder Jason Fultz Jr. announced that he would be transferring to the Rebels, with the potential to enhance the left side of the infield.

"Excited to announce my commitment to Ole Miss!" Fultz wrote on X. "Thank you to the Ole Miss coaching staff, my family, coaches, and friends for their support in this process!"

Excited to announce my commitment to Ole Miss! Thank you to the Ole Miss coaching staff, my family, coaches, and friends for their support in this process! pic.twitter.com/tB4XQcpYL8 — Jason Fultz (@Jfultz55) July 2, 2026

The P27 Academy recruit was the 119th overall prospect in the 2025 class, according to Perfect Game.

In his 19 ACC games as a freshman, he hit a .268

Let’s Talk Stats

Clemson infielder Jason Fultz Jr scores near Army West Point catcher Jack Quinlan during the bottom of the third inning. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

He appeared in 40 games to hit for Clemson, averaging a .231 through 25 hits, 13 RBI, 24 walks, and a strong .408 on-base percentage. He stole two bases in his two attempts.

In his 19 ACC games, he hit a .268 with a .432 on-base percentage in his first year.

Fultz makes quite the impact defensively, contributing in the infield with a .875 fielding percentage. Even as a true freshman in the ACC, he displayed immense athleticism and strong leadership, serving as a primary starter at third base.

Coming Into College

Clemson infielder Jason Fultz Jr scores against South Carolina during the bottom of the sixth inning at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson, S.C. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Fultz came into college as a stellar athlete, serving as the No. 1 third baseman in Pennsylvania and the No. 2 overall player in the stateHe earned accolades such as being a two-time district player of the year, playing on the three-time district and three-time regional champions, and receiving a letter from P27 Academy in South Carolina.

The upcoming sophomore has a diverse background, stating that he plays first and third base, infielder, and right-hand pitcher; his versatility will serve him well as he makes a name for himself. Perfect Game also noted that he was a strong right-handed hitter and has control over the ball.

He came into college ranked the No. 6 third baseman in the nation by Perfect Game.

Judd vs Fultz Jr.

Mississippi State's Noah Sullivan is caught stealing by Ole Miss' Judd Utermark in Oxford, Miss. on Saturday, March 28, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

As the third baseman spot opened, talent is a necessity to fill that role and give the Rebels the best chance to get back to the College World Series.

Fultz has the defensive talent and the tools to be an upgrade at third base. His instincts, hands, and arm strength perform as any ideal SEC player would, giving Ole Miss more reliability on the left side of the infield.

Offensively, he isn’t expected to replace Utermark’s home run production quickly. He concluded his freshman year with a single home run, while that same season Utermark broke the Ole Miss home run record. Utermark developed into one of the most feared hitters in college baseball.

It seems Fultz has the opportunity to become a star on the field for the Rebels.

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