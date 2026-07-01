Ole Miss Baseball Secures Another Transfer Portal Commitment

The Ole Miss Rebels have wasted no time in attempting to retool the roster after a successful 2026 campaign. The Rebels returned to the College World Series for the first time since 2022 before bowing out in the first two games.

With several key contributors graduating or entering the MLB draft, Mike Bianco had to make some additions to the roster through the transfer portal. The mission has been accomplished as they've sought out help with the pitching staff and the infield.

Now, it appears another player is on the way to Oxford. This time it comes from the high school level. Per The Rebel Walk on X, incoming freshman Brody Wilson is officially headed to Ole Miss. He was originally committed to Itawamba Community College.

Wilson is a Versatile Player

Ole Miss Rebels head coach Mike Bianco looks to the outfield before a game against the Oklahoma Sooners at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Wilson graduated from Tupelo High School in Mississippi and is a multi-sport athlete. On top of baseball, he plays golf and football. He has a unique profile as a baseball player because he played catcher, in the field, and pitched.

In his senior year, Wilson hit .474 with a .653 on-base percentage. He had 37 hits, 14 home runs, and 39 RBI. Those are simply ridiculous numbers at the plate. As a pitcher, he posted a 2.33 ERA with 63 strikeouts to 10 walks.

Wilson was named to the 2026 Mississippi High School Baseball All-State First Team for the 7A class. He was also a nominee for the state's high school baseball player of the year.

It's unclear what his role with the Rebels would be given his ability to play multiple positions. However, he's an exciting player to bring in. The ability to have so much versatility as a pitcher, hitter, and defender is incredibly valuable.

The Rebels have a pair of catchers in the 2026 class with Brett Harris and Ayson McIntosh. Wilson will join a talented class as Ole Miss builds for the future. In the transfer portal, the Rebels also brought in former TCU catcher Brady Dallimore. They'll also have incoming senior Austin Fawley.

Bianco and his coaching staff are assembling an impressive roster for next season. They'll lose some valuable pitchers to the draft, but they've done a great job of bringing in reinforcements. Next season is still a long way away, but it is hard not to be excited about what's developing in Oxford. They locked down Bianco with an extension, and the program is rolling right along.

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