Ole Miss Baseball Loses Another Promising Player to the Transfer Portal

After a strong run into the postseason, some Ole Miss Rebel baseball players are looking for new opportunities to truly make a difference.

Ole Miss outfielder Brett Moseley is now joining this list, and will be entering the transfer portal in search of a new team.

The Trussville, Alabama native, took to social media on Tuesday, stating, “I want to help a team win, and all I need is a chance."

I have entered the transfer portal with 3 years of eligibility. I want to help a team win and all I need is a chance. @d1baseball@BaseballAmerica@TransferPortal@64Analytics pic.twitter.com/FWvfFPCjvw — brett moseley (@brettmoseley1) June 30, 2026

Moseley appeared in 47 games as a redshirt freshman, primarily as a pinch hitter and runner. He made three starts at center field. With what lots of fans thought was going to be the next big Ole Miss star, the Rebels might have a strong player walking away from a career of impact.

Standing on Stats

Moseley executed on base with eight RBI, six walks, three home runs, and a stolen base with only 33 at-bats. Overall, his batting average ended at a .212 for the 2026 season, a .366 on-base percentage, and a .485 slugging percentage.

In the outfield, Moseley held onto a .952 fielding percentage with 19 putouts, one assist, and only one error. With the strong foot he puts forward, you would expect more playing time for the sophomore, but that just wasn’t the case this past year.

His Rebel Impact

A handful of home runs transpired for Moseley, starting in the first game of the season against Nevada with a two-run home run for his first career at-bat. A few weeks later a grand slam against Ohio State off the first pitch in the eighth inning. And his third homer was against UT Martin for a solo run.

Moseley's sheer size, sitting at 6”3’ and 195, he has the size to make a difference and the aspiration to help a team win.

He scored the winning run in Ole Miss’ walk-off victory over Arkansas State after stepping in as a pinch hitter. He stays strong under pressure, just like he demonstrated in the game against Ohio State at the Bruce Bolt College Classic, giving a glimpse into what he can do with one swing.

He fits into the mold of a high-impact player without even being an everyday starter; he pushes to deliver in high-intensity moments as a pinch hitter, pinch runner, and a late-game defensive option.

His past showcases the ability he has to grow and compete for a larger role in the outfield; this time, somewhere other than Oxford.

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