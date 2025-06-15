Ole Miss Baseball Lands Pair of Commitments From Talented Transfer Portal Prospects

NEW COMMIT: Former Illinois State standout OF Daniel Pacella announces he’s headed to @OleMissBSB, pending the upcoming MLB Draft. Pacella had a monster 2025 with a .355 average, 20 homers and 59 RBIs + 1.143 OPS.



Profile: https://t.co/pfYmxVLRwX



Portal: https://t.co/ptcTrU3pVy pic.twitter.com/UpijVO9fnw