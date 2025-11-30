Ole Miss Officially Hires Pete Golding as Permanent Head Coach to Replace Lane Kiffin
The Ole Miss Rebels are set to elevate defensive coordinator Pete Golding to become the next head coach of the program, according to multiple reports.
Golding, a highly-respected assistant coach at the Power Four level, will replace Lane Kiffin as he departs Oxford for the LSU Tigers.
Prior to Golding joining Ole Miss in 2023, he served as Alabama’s defensive coordinator from 2018-22 under college football icon Nick Saban.
In his five seasons leading the Crimson Tide defense, Alabama ranked top-20 in the FBS in scoring defense every year and finished top-10 in either scoring or total defense four times.
Under Golding’s leadership in Oxford, the Ole Miss defense is only allowing 333.1 yards offense per game this season - ranking 33rd in the country.
Golding put together one of the best all-around defenses in Ole Miss history in 2024, highlighted by one of the nation's most feared rush defenses and pass rush attack.
The Rebels led the nation in sacks (52) and tackles for loss (120), with both standing as new program records.
The Ole Miss defense stifled opponents to just 80.5 rushing yards per game, which ended the season ranked second in the FBS and was the fewest allowed by a Rebel defense since 1966.
Golding has proven to be an elite recruiter during his time at the college level where he has become an integral part of Ole Miss' success in the NCAA Transfer Portal across the last few seasons.
Now, as Kiffin departs for the LSU Tigers, the Ole Miss administration acts fast with Golding being elevated to the program's full-time head coach.
"Sources told ESPN on Saturday that the expectation is LSU will hire Kiffin away from Ole Miss on Sunday. A source cautioned that the deal was not signed as of late Saturday night, but added that it 'would be a shock' if he didn't sign the deal," ESPN wrote.
"Should he agree to the contract, it would pay him, a source said, around $12 million annually, across seven seasons, with the potential for bonuses, making him among one of the highest paid coaches in the sport."
