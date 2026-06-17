Ole Miss Baseball Loses Key Infielder to the Transfer Portal

The Ole Miss Rebels saw their season come to an end at the 2026 College World Series with consecutive losses to North Carolina and Troy on June 14th.

Shortly after a season ends, players publicly decide on their future with the program. On Tuesday, the Rebels lost a key player, as infielder Brayden Randle plans to enter the transfer portal, per Pete Nakos of On3.

Randle joins freshman pitcher Blake Illitch as the two players to enter the transfer portal so far.

Evaluating Randle's Impact at Ole Miss

Jun 14, 2026; Omaha, NE, USA; Mississippi Rebels left fielder Brayden Randle (1) circles the bases after hitting a home run against the Troy Trojans during the second inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

This is a tough loss for Ole Miss. Randle started 45 games this season, with the majority of them at shortstop. However, Mike Bianco moved him to the outfield starting in the Auburn Super Regional. The junior slashed .259/.342/.383 with 42 total hits and 23 RBI.

However, Randle caught fire during the Rebels' postseason run. He posted a .459 batting average and an eight-game hitting streak to end the year. Ole Miss fans may know Randle's clutch hitting, and it shone against Arizona State.

In the Lincoln Regional, the Rebels went toe-to-toe with the Sun Devils in the opening game. Neither team could generate a run for six innings until Randle delivered the game-winning RBI single in the 14th inning.

Bianco spoke about Randle's approach at the plate in those big moments.

"I'm proud of him because in the biggest moments, I don't know if he sees it, but we see it," Bianco said, per Sam Hutchens of the Clarion Ledger. "The pulses slow. He wants those big moments. There's certain guys that won't pull the trigger...He's almost better in those moments."

Randle is also solid on the defensive end. After making two errors in the first game of the year against Nevada, he made just three errors the remainder of the season.

What's Next for Ole Miss?

Jun 14, 2026; Omaha, NE, USA; Mississippi Rebels designated hitter Collin Reuter (20), catcher Austin Fawley (24) and left fielder Brayden Randle (1) embrace after a two-run home run by Randle against the Troy Trojans during the second inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

One team will get a valuable player in Randle. The Rockwall, Texas native spent all three seasons at Oxford and will have one year of eligibility.

Ole Miss will have to look for several replacements through the transfer portal. So far, they've added Louisiana Tech first baseman Trey Hawsey to replace Will Furniss. They also brought in a pair of pitchers in Brent Stukes and Mavrick Rizy.

Assuming Owen Paino stays, expect the sophomore to get some work at shortstop. He made 26 starts at short, including the final game of the season. He'll pair with Dom Decker at second base.

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