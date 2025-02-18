Ole Miss Baseball Player Spotlight: Freshman Hayden Federico
The Ole Miss Rebels went to Arlington this past weekend and faced some tough competition, a great way to get a feel of where the 2025 Rebs are after a long offseason.
Head coach Mike Bianco also used this Shriners Children's College Showdown to test out some different lineups, and he wasn't afraid of putting some young players in big-time situations like he did in game three against the Clemson Tigers, a team that was one win away from Omaha last season and who looks to have another ball club that can compete for a trip to the College World Series.
In game three, Bianco had the switch-hitting freshman from Monroe, Louisiana, leading off in Hayden Federico. Bianco had used three different lineups all weekend, but this was Federico's first opportunity to show what he could do on the biggest stage.
Federico's first at-bat set the tone as he got down two strikes but didn't panic, staying within his approach and slapping a single the other way to right field to get the Rebels' offense started. Ole Miss ended up hanging a crooked number in the first, a tone-setter for the offensive onslaught that was to come.
In Federico's next at-bat, he had runners in scoring position and put together another good piece of hitting, forcing a high chopper that scored the runner on first.
Federico's night wasn't over though as he continued to mash, adding another hit, this time from the left side as a pull-side double to right field.
Federico is a gamer and a freak athlete who can do it all on the baseball field, and he scored three runs and is a plus runner. One question that remains is where does he fit in this lineup and in the field? The utility player can be a everyday second baseman or maybe an everyday piece in the outfield, but the Rebels do seem to have a log jam in the outfield with veteran hitters.
Watch for Federico to have a big-time year as he could be the breakout star for the Rebels in 2025.