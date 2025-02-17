Ole Miss Baseball Uses Long Ball, Hot Offense To Take Down Clemson 15-5
After getting run-ruled on Saturday night by the No. 19 Texas Longhorns, the Ole Miss Rebels were on the other end of the score spectrum on Sunday as they took down the No. 15 Clemson Tigers 15-5 in seven innings on Sunday at the Shriners Children's College Showdown in Arlington, Texas.
Ole Miss started hot as freshman Hayden Federico led off the game with an opposite-field single followed by a Luke Hill walk set the Rebels up in the top of the first. Illinois transfer Ryan Moerman then got the scoring started with a three-run bomb to help the Rebels jump on the Tigers early.
In the top of the second, it was more of the same as a Mitchell Sanford walk followed by a Collin Reuter single put the Rebels back in scoring position. Luke Cheng executed a sac bunt followed by a Federico groundout which plated another run.
Hill followed with a triple down the right field line, scoring another, and then Judd Utermark got in on the party, hitting a shot to left field, giving the Rebels a 7-0 lead in just the second frame.
Ole Miss continued to flex its power with Hill hitting two bombs on the day, one to left and one to right. Federico had a brilliant game in his college debut, going 3-for-5 at the plate with two RBI and three runs scored.
In total, Ole Miss accumulated 13 hits on Sunday and left just four men on base.
Mason Nichols got the start for the Rebels on the hill, throwing three solid innings and giving up three runs while striking out three. Ryne Rodriguez threw 0.1 innings of relief, giving up two hits and a run, and Will McCausland earned the win on the mound behind 3.2 innings of work, surrendering three hits and one run while striking out eight.
Sunday served as a massive bounce-back game for Ole Miss after a disappointing showing on Saturday, and the Rebels return home with a 2-1 record acquired in Arlington. They will play their home opener on Tuesday at Swayze Field against Arkansas State with first pitch scheduled for 4 p.m. CT on SEC Network+.