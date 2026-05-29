Ole Miss Baseball Regional Central: Starting Pitchers, Lineups, Everything You Need to Know

The Ole Miss baseball team will be playing as the #2 seed in the Lincoln, Nebraska region.

They are mixed in with Nebraska, Arizona State, and South Dakota State. The Rebels will be taking on the Sun Devils in the first round of the region.

The winner of that game will go against the winner of Nebraska vs South Dakota State.

The Rebels have one of the best lineups in the region when their starting rotation and batting lineup are combined.

Batting Lineup

Ole Miss infielder Topher Jones swings for the ball during a college baseball game between Mississippi State and Ole Miss | Ayrton Breckenridge/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The lineup for their most recent game against Missouri brought across eight runs and the Rebels will look to repeat that this weekend.

Probable lineup against Arizona State (based on lineup against Mizzou)

Dom Decker, 2B Tristan Bissetta, RF Judd Utermark, 3B Will Furniss, 1B Hayden Federico, CF Owen Paino, SS Austin Fawley, C Daniel Pacella, LF Brayden Randle, DH

This lineup is full of power. They finished with 100 home runs on the season, which marks back-to-back 100 home run seasons for the Ole Miss Rebels. Their first game will be against the tough lefty Cole Carlon.

The Rebels are preparing for a battle against Carlon. However, if they can win it, they will be rewarded with a struggling Arizona State bullpen.

Pitching Staff

Mississippi Rebels starting pitcher Hunter Elliott reacts after a strike out to end the sixth inning | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Hunter Elliott Cade Townsend Taylor Rabe

Hunter Elliott has gotten the nod for the Friday start against the Sun Devils. He will be going against one of the best power hitting teams in the nation.

The team from out west has mashed 108 home runs this year. Their best hitter, Landon Hairston, hit 28 of those home runs and hit .413 on the season. He will be a tough out for any Ole Miss pitcher that faces him.

Cade Townsend will likely be the day two starter who will go against the winner of Nebraska and South Dakota state.

Taylor Rabe will be on the hill in game three for the Rebels and will have to wait to see how the tournament plays out for him to find out who he is facing.

How to Watch

The #2 seeded Rebels will take on the #3 seeded Arizona State at 8 p.m. on ESPN U on Friday, the 29th

If Ole Miss wins that game, they will play the winner of Nebraska and South Dakota State on Saturday, the 30th, at 8 p.m.

If they lose against Arizona State, they will take on the loser of Nebraska and South Dakota State on Saturday at 3 p.m.

Bracket

#2 Ole Miss vs. #3 Arizona State

#1 Nebraska vs. #4 South Dakota State

(Bracket will be updated as the tournament goes on)

Scores

(Scores will be updated as the tournament goes on)

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