Ole Miss Starting Pitchers and Lineup vs. Arizona State in NCAA Regionals

Two aces will collide under the lights in Lincoln on Friday, as Ole Miss (36-21) opens its regional against Arizona State in the nightcap. The matchup features Rebel left-hander Hunter Elliott, who is set to duel Sun Devil standout Cole Carlon and one of the most dangerous lineups in the field.

The Rebels enter Friday rested, and with a veteran team with postseason experience, they understand the importance of avoiding the losers' bracket by settling in early.

Mike Bianco will hand Hunter Elliott the ball for what could be the final start of his decorated college career.

Hunter Elliott Gets the Ball in Regional Opener

Jun 2, 2025; Oxford, MS, USA; Mississippi Rebels relief pitcher Hunter Elliott (26) pitches during the ninth inning against the Murray State Racers. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Elliott enters the postseason with a 5-3 record, a 5.07 ERA, 96 strikeouts and 34 walks in 14 starts.

While Elliott hasn't been the sharpest arm in the rotation this season, he still brings a competitiveness that helps him to find his way out of jams and extend his outings. If he commands his fastball early to set up a changeup that consistently misses bats, it could lead to another magician-like May performance.

He'll need to find it early.

Arizona State smashes the baseball, led by Landon Hairston's team-high 28 home runs and three other hitters in the lineup with more than 15 home runs this season. When they're not clearing the base path, they're applying pressure on it with three players with 10 or more stolen bases.

Can Ole Miss Match Arizona States Firepower?

Here's a projected lineup based on recent games.

Dom Decker, 2B

Tristan Bissetta, RF

Judd Utermark, 3B

Will Furniss, 1B

Hayden Federico, CF

Owen Paino, SS

Austin Fawley, C

Daniel Pacella Brayden Randle, DH

Keys to the Game

Ole Miss needs a fast start offensively to allow Elliott to settle into the game. However, trying to maximize results by pulling the ball with an aggressive launch angle requires an extremely disciplined plate approach.

That patient approach shrinks the strike zone for the pitcher, allowing Rebel hitters to see their pitch more often and increasing the odds of getting the barrel on the ball — especially in a game where runs may come at a premium.

And for Elliot, he has to limit free passes; Arizona State presents an offense that can work you in multiple ways. They can run and force Ole Miss to play sound defense and possess home run power throughout the lineup to turn one mistake into a downward spiral.

Weather

Fans can't rule out the possibility of needing the rain gear.

First pitch will be under mostly cloudy skies, with temperatures in the mid-70s at the start and falling into the upper 60s by game's end, along with a 15-20% chance of rain throughout the night.

Wind could be a factor in the ballpark, as the host team, Nebraska, has hit only 60 home runs this season, and tonight's breeze will be blowing out of the southeast at 13-16 mph.

Where to Watch and Listen

First pitch from Lincoln is set for 8 p.m. on ESPN2, with Karl Raevach on play-by-play and Kyle Peterson as analysts.

You can also listen to the Voice of the Rebs, David Kellum and Brad Henderson on the Ole Miss Radio Network.

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