Ole Miss Baseball RHP Mason Morris Selected in 2025 MLB Draft by Cincinnati Reds
ATLANTA – Mason Morris was the first Rebel to hear his named called in the 2025 Major League Baseball Draft as he was drafted in the third round as the 83rd overall pick by the Cincinnati Reds.
Morris is the first Rebel to be drafted in one of the top three rounds since 2023 and one of just three Rebels to go in the first three rounds since 2021.
He is the highest drafted Rebel pitcher since Doug Nikhazy was drafted in the second round by the Cleveland Guardians in 2021.
Morris was the Rebels' primary long relief option out of the bullpen during the 2025 season, posting a 5-1 record with a 3.29 ERA and 78 strikeouts over 54.2 innings of work.
He finished second on the team in strikeouts and third in wins despite not starting a single game all season. He set new career highs in all categories after pitching in just 40.2 innings combined over his first two seasons.
Morris struck out at least four batters in nine of his 11 appearances during SEC play and issued more than two walks only once. He allowed more than three hits in just two of his appearances all season long.
Over his three-year career at Ole Miss, Morris made 51 appearances, working 95.1 innings out of the bullpen. He posted a career ERA of 4.63 and struck out 123 hitters.
