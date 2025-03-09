Ole Miss Baseball Run-Rules Jacksonville State to Sweep Weekend Series
Ryan Moerman hit two home runs (including a walk-off grand slam to put the run rule into effect) on Sunday at Swayze Field in Oxford as the No. 17 Ole Miss Rebels completed a weekend sweep of the Jacksonville State Gamecocks with a 13-2 final score.
The Rebels (14-1) have now won 13 straight games since their opening weekend of action at the Shriners Children's College Showdown in Arlington, Texas, and Sunday gave the team its third straight weekend series sweep with the previous two coming over Eastern Kentucky and Wright State.
Ole Miss struck first on Sunday in the bottom of the second inning when outfielder Isaac Humphrey hit a solo home run into the visiting bullpen in left field, and the Rebels never relinquished their lead. They pushed across four runs in the fourth inning, three in the fifth and five in the eighth to secure the run-rule win, one that was capped off by a walk-off grand slam from outfielder Ryan Moerman, his second home run of the day.
Moerman, who has been one of Ole Miss' best hitters since transferring in from Illinois during the offseason, had a monster day at the plate, going 3-for-4 with two home runs and seven RBI. All but one of Ole Miss' starting nine in the batting order reached base on Sunday, part of an 11-hit day where the Rebels drew five walks and two HBPs.
On the mound, Ole Miss turned to Mason Nichols for the start on the hill, although he did not factor into the decision. Nichols threw four innings of scoreless, one-hit ball while striking out five and walking two men.
He was relieved on the mound by Will McCausland who threw two innings and surrendered two earned runs while striking out three, and junior Landon Waters (W, 1-0) threw the final two innings, walking one man while not allowing a run.
The Rebels have one final midweek tune-up before opening SEC play next weekend against the Arkansas Razorbacks in Oxford. Ole Miss will travel to Mobile to face South Alabama on Tuesday in a 4 p.m. CT first pitch with the game available on the Ole Miss Radio Network.