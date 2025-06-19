Ole Miss Baseball's Hunter Elliott Earns Rawlings Gold Glove Award Honor
GREENSBORO, N.C. – Ole Miss pitcher Hunter Elliott has been named a 2025 NCAA Division I Rawlings Gold Glove Award Winner as announced by the American Baseball Coaches Association Wednesday afternoon.
Elliott becomes the first pitcher in Ole Miss history to win the award and the third Rebel ever, joining Hayden Dunhurst (2021) and Stuart Turner (2013).
The redshirt junior made 16 starts for the Rebels as the team's primary Friday night starter, posting a 10-3 record with an ERA of 2.94 and 102 strikeouts.
He held opponents to a .197 batting average and picked off 13 baserunners, more than any other Rebel in the Modern Era.
Elliott became the fifth pitcher in Ole Miss history to record a 10-win, 100-strikeout season finishing 2025 with a 10-3 record and 102 punchouts.
He also became just the fourth pitcher in program history to record 100+ strikeouts in two different seasons.
His 2.94 ERA was the lowest by a Rebel starting pitcher since his freshman season when he finished with an ERA of 2.70.
Elliott was named to both the SEC Tournament All-Tournament team and the Oxford Regional All-Tournament team, allowing just one earned run over his two postseason starts.
He finished the season with four-consecutive wins, allowing just three earned runs during that stretch.
He was named an All-American by the NCBWA and to the All-South Region team by the ABCA earlier this month.
More Ole Miss News:
Ole Miss Football Target, Top-10 Quarterback in America Earns Elite 11 Invite
Ole Miss Basketball Beats Out North Carolina Tar Heels, UCONN for Top-50 Prospect
Ole Miss Women's Basketball Lands in Early Top-25, Named 'Offseason Winners'
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.