How Pete Golding, Ole Miss Football Signed Five-Star Wide Receiver Jase Mathews

Leakesville (Miss.) Greene County five-star wide receiver Jase Mathews has officially signed with the Ole Miss Rebels after flipping his commitment away from the Auburn Tigers on Friday.

Mathews, No. 3 rated wideout in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle, revealed a pledge to Auburn in August after the Tigers beat out Ole Miss, LSU, and Texas A&M for his services following summer official visits.

Now, despite Lane Kiffin, offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. and wide receivers coach George McDonald all departing for the LSU Tigers, Mathews still remained focused on Ole Miss.

“The people that didn’t leave I’m still in connections as well, and they’re pulling for me and say I need to stay home,” he told Rivals this week.

Golding, quarterbacks coach Joe Judge, and recruiting guru Donte Moncrief stepped up to the plate in order to successfully flip the coveted wideout who hauled in 68 receptions for 1,138 yards and 15 touchdowns as a junior in 2024.

The 6-foot-2, 195-pounder out of the Magnolia State is one that evaluators are salivating over despite suffering an ACL tear during his senior campaign in 2025.

"Registers as a plus athlete in the combine setting," Rivals wrote. "Operates with a high level of skill on Friday nights and in the camp setting. Shows the ability to create separation at every level. Stacks defenders off the line of scrimmage and has considerable shake within his routes.

"Flashes a large catch radius, leaving his feet to extend for remarkable grabs. A ball-winner in contested catch situations, showing body control and strong hands."

With Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze being relieved of his duties this fall, it opened the door for both the Ole Miss Rebels and LSU Tigers to reenter the mix once again.

Courtesy of Jase Mathews' Instagram.

Moncrief, a recruiting assistant, played a pivotal role in getting this one done where his relationship with Mathews set the tone in his final decision.

Now, on the final day of the Early Signing Period, the Ole Miss Rebels' 2026 Recruiting Class has skyrocketed into the Top-25 after adding Mathews to the mix.

