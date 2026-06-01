How Ole Miss Defeated Arizona State to Win the Lincoln Regional

The Rebels defeated the Arizona State Sun Devils 5-4 to advance to the Super Regional, setting up a potential opportunity for Ole Miss to host in the next round.

Dom Decker was the late hero in the game, as his sacrifice fly in the bottom of the 10th inning gave Ole Miss the win. Decker was a key part of Murray State's run in last season's NCAA Tournament, helping defeat Ole Miss in the Oxford Regional, and now he has helped the Rebels advance in the postseason with another clutch moment.

The Rebels avoided catastrophe multiple times, as the bats were not really in Ole Miss' favor tonight, but regardless, they found a way to get the job done.

Pitching Staff Shines Again

Ole Miss' Will Libbert (45) pitches against Mississippi State in Oxford, Miss. on Saturday, March 28, 2026. | Bruce Newman/Special to the Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ole Miss starter Cade Townsend had his ups and downs in the game. Townsend recorded five innings pitched and struck out an impressive seven hitters, but he also allowed three runs and walked five batters. Townsend struggled with his pitch count early in the game, forcing Ole Miss head coach, Mike Bianco and his staff to turn to the bullpen earlier than usual.

The Rebels turned to relief pitcher Will Libbert, and Libbert shone as he pitched three innings, striking out two batters and allowing very few baserunners for Arizona State. Libbert's performance was crucial, as many believed the Rebel bullpen outside of Hudson Calhoun and Walker Hooks could potentially be a weakness throughout postseason play.

After Libbert, Ole Miss turned to JP Robertson, who was also lights out for the Rebels. Robertson struck out two batters in two innings, allowing only one hit and earning the win in the most important game for Ole Miss so far this season.

Clutch Hits Power Rebels Past Arizona State

Ole Miss outfielder Tristan Bissetta (32) kisses his hand after hitting a grand slam in the ninth inning during a NCAA baseball game between Tennessee and Ole Miss at Lindsey Nelson Stadium on April 18, 2026. | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Rebels do not often hit for contact, as they rely heavily on the home run ball during the 2026 season, but they delivered in this one, stringing together timely hits when it mattered most.

Ole Miss hit one home run in the game, coming off the bat of Tristan Bissetta, as he hit a solo home run in the third inning to tie the game at 3-3.

Arizona State and Ole Miss both had seven hits in the game. Brayden Randle led the Rebels in hits, recording two singles in both the second and third innings, in what was only three at-bats in the game due to a Mike Bianco substitution.

Austin Fawley added a clutch double, driving in a run to tie the game at 4-4 in the seventh inning.

The Rebels started the 10th inning with a walk and a Luke Romine single to put runners on the corners for Ole Miss, which led to a Dom Decker walk-off sacrifice fly in the 10th inning, scoring pinch runner Cannon Goldin.

Ole Miss will take on the winner of the Auburn Regional between Auburn, and Milwaukee.

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