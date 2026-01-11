Ole Miss Football Gaining Confidence in Landing Five-Star SEC Quarterback Transfer

Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels are navigating a pivotal recruiting weekend in Oxford with the staff hosting multiple priority prospects on official visits.

Once the College Football Playoff run wrapped up on Thursday, and the Rebels' historic season came to a close in the Fiesta Bowl, the coaching staff returned to the recruiting trail to reconstruct the roster.

Ole Miss is now in the market for a starting quarterback for the 2026 season following the news of Trinidad Chambliss having his waiver denied - searching for an additional season of eligibility.

He orchestrated a dynamic Ole Miss offense after logging 3,937 passing yards, 22 touchdowns to just three interceptions and another 527 yards and eight scores on the ground with his heroics catapulting the program to the College Football Playoff semifinals.

“God has been so good to me and this team,” said Chambliss, who passed for 277 yards and a touchdown. “It’s been a great ride. I wouldn’t want to do it with any other people, whether it’s coaches, players, people in the offices. It’s just been a great ride.

“And, hopefully, I get to do it again next year.”

Now, his fate has been decided, but it appears Ole Miss will be appealing the ruling.

In the meantime, Ole Miss will put a foot on the gas to land a quarterback for the 2026 season with Auburn Tigers transfer Deuce Knight emerging as a top target - where he's currently in Oxford on an official visit with the Rebels.

Knight signed with the Auburn program as the No. 5 rated signal-caller in the 2025 Recruiting Cycle, but after one season on The Plains, he's hit the free agent market.

The 6-foot-4, 217-pounder earned offers from the likes of the Auburn Tigers, Georgia Bulldogs, Ole Miss Rebels, Colorado Buffaloes, and Alabama Crimson Tide, among several others, across his time on the prep scene.

But Hugh Freeze and Co. eventually locked down his services where he signed last December with the program in a stint that became short-lived.

Auburn Tigers quarterback Deuce Knight (9) walks off the field as Auburn Tigers take on Mercer Bears at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025. Auburn Tigers defeated the Mercer Bears 62-17. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Magnolia State native is back on the market after departing Auburn following one season where he finished his true freshman campaign with 259 passing yards and two touchdowns. Knight added 13 carries for 178 yards and four additional scores during two appearances.

“To see Deuce get out there and get his first snaps and play like that was pretty amazing,” interim coach DJ Durkin said at the time. “It was awesome to see his teammates rally around him, and really respond.”

On3 Sports locked in a prediction for Knight to land at Ole Miss with the program intensifying its push for the former five-star signal-caller - now preparing to host Knight this weekend in Oxford.

NEW: On3's @PeteNakos has logged an expert prediction for Ole Miss to land Auburn true freshman transfer QB Deuce Knight🦈https://t.co/ybbH7fulrW https://t.co/jjKhIJv9wN pic.twitter.com/ST4gM74fXS — On3 (@On3sports) January 9, 2026

There's confidence brewing in Oxford for Knight's services as the program picks up steam for the talented signal-caller with four years of eligibility after redshirting in 2025.

Ole Miss is on a heater in the NCAA Transfer Portal with a myriad of high-profile free agents inking deals with the Rebels.

The Transfer Signees:

Jay Crawford – Auburn (CB)

Keaton Thomas – Baylor (LB)

Jonathan Maldonado – Nevada (EDGE)

Sharif Denson – Florida (CB)

Jaheim Oatis – Colorado (DT)

Michai Boireau – Florida (DT)

Chris Jones – Southern Mississippi (LB)

Carius Curne – LSU (OL)

Edwin Joseph – Florida State (S)

Joenel Aguero - Georgia (S)

