Ole Miss Football Emerges as Potential Destination for Five-Star SEC Safety Transfer

Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Joenel Aguera is visiting Oxford this weekend as Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels emerge as a school to watch in his recruitment, according to CBS Sports.

Aguero signed with Kirby Smart and Co. as a five-star prospect in the 2023 Recruiting Cycle where he checked in as the No. 2 safety in America - and a Top-30 overall recruit.

The junior defensive back was Georgia’s full-time starter at STAR across the last two seasons, but has now made his move to hit the free agent market in search of a new home for his final season of eligibility.

Aguero appeared in 12 games in 2023 as a true freshman prior to becoming the starter across his sophomore and junior seasons at Georgia - ending his career in Athens after logging 72 tackles, three for a loss, four passes defended, and one interception.

Ole Miss, Alabama, Tennessee, Miami, and Missouri are the five schools to watch, according to reports, but the Rebels could be an early team trending at the top.

Former Georgia defensive back transfer Joenel Aguero is visiting Ole Miss, a source tells @CBSSports.



Former five-star recruit who was a starter the last two years at Georgia. Tallied 39 tackles and an interception this season. https://t.co/xgGy9Bx6wH pic.twitter.com/BW9UD7Yi5E — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) January 10, 2026

According to CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz, "Ole Miss is expected to be among the potential landing spots for Georgia defensive back transfer Joenel Aguero," he wrote via X.

Now, Aguero is visiting Ole Miss with the Rebels looking to continue bolstering the program's NCAA Transfer Portal haul.

Ole Miss has reeled in several starting caliber players via the free agent market already on defense with Aguero now emerging as a top target worth noting as the free agent market heats up.

The Transfer Signees:

Jay Crawford – Auburn (CB)

Keaton Thomas – Baylor (LB)

Jonathan Maldonado – Nevada (EDGE)

Sharif Denson – Florida (CB)

Jaheim Oatis – Colorado (DT)

Michai Boireau – Florida (DT)

Chris Jones – Southern Mississippi (LB)

Carius Curne – LSU (OL)

Edwin Joseph – Florida State (S)

Ole Miss has emerged as one of the most active school's in the Southeastern Conference in the Transfer Portal market with Golding and Co. looking to carry the program's success in the free agent market.

