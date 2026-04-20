Ole Miss Baseball's Tristan Bissetta and Cade Townsend Earn Major SEC Accolades

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Ole Miss Baseball’s Tristan Bissetta and Cade Townsend have each been recognized by the Southeastern Conference for their on-field performance last week.

Bissetta was named SEC Co-Player of the Week and Townsend was named SEC Co-Pitcher of the Week after the two led the Rebels to wins over Southern Miss and Tennessee.

Townsend is the first Rebel to earn Pitcher of the Week honors since Gunnar Hoglund in May of 2021. Bissetta is the first to be named Player of the Week since Issac Humphrey won it in March of last year.

Bissetta hit a home run in each game the Rebels played last week, hitting .500 with four home runs, three doubles, 10 RBI, and seven runs scored. He slugged 1.333 with an OPS of 1.883 and launched a 424-foot grand slam on Saturday to help clinch the series.

Over his last eight games, Bissetta is hitting .438 (14-for-32) with five home runs, four doubles, 12 RBI, and 13 runs scored. He is currently on a five-game home run streak with dingers in each of his last five games.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Baseball.

Townsend put together his third-consecutive quality start on Saturday against Tennessee, locking down the series win for the Rebels. The sophomore took a no-hit bid into the sixth inning and would leave the game after six shutout innings. He allowed just four baserunners while striking out seven.

Over his last three starts, Townsend has posted an ERA of 1.50 with 21 strikeouts and just three earned runs over 18 innings of work. He has issued just three walks and held opponents to a .172 batting average during that stretch.

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