Ole Miss Baseball Captures Massive SEC Series Win After Taking Down Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – No. 25 Ole Miss Baseball (29-11, 10-7 SEC) locked up their first series win in Knoxville since 2016 Saturday night, beating Tennessee (25-14, 7-10 SEC) by a score of 8-1.

It also marked the Rebels' first series win over Tennessee in general since 2018. The 2026 Rebels also became the fastest team to reach 10 SEC wins since 2019.

Cade Townsend took a no-hit bid into the sixth inning as he worked his third-consecutive quality start on Saturday. He pitched six shutout innings and allowed just one hit while striking out seven batters. The sophomore earned the win to move to 4-1 on the season.

Walker Hooks picked up his second save in as many nights, working the final five outs of the game.

Judd Utermark went 3-for-5, hitting his second home run of the weekend and scoring twice. Tristan Bissetta hit his second grand slam of the season while Dom Decker, Hayden Federico, and Austin Fawley all had two hits in the win.

It was a classic pitcher's duel for the first six innings, as Townsend and Tennessee's Tegan Kuhns traded zeros. The Rebels sprayed five hits over the first six innings but could not bring across a run.

Townsend retired the first 12 batters he faced before hitting the leadoff batter in the fifth. The Volunteers got their first hit with one out in the sixth inning but Townsend was able to escape without allowing a run.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Baseball.

Ole Miss scored the first run of the game in the seventh inning as Brayden Randle and Fawley opened the frame with back-to-back walks. They moved up a base on a wild pitch and Randle scored on a sacrifice fly from Decker.

They scored another run in the eighth on an RBI double from Federico that scored Utermark from first base.

Leading 2-0 in the ninth inning, the Ole Miss offense exploded for six runs on six hits. Three straight singles loaded the bases for Bissetta who hit a ball 424 feet to right center to make it 6-0.

Utermark followed with a solo home run as the two went back-to-back for the second-consecutive night.

Collin Reuter made it 8-0 with a double that scored Federico from first base.

Hooks allowed a solo home run in the bottom of the ninth but otherwise was able to close out the win.

The Rebels will go for the sweep and their ninth win in a row tomorrow at 1 p.m. ET/noon CT.

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