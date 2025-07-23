Ole Miss Baseball Set to Compete in 2026 Astros Foundation College Classic
HOUSTON, Tex. – The Houston Astros announced the field for the 2026 Astros Foundation College Classic Tuesday afternoon, naming Ole Miss as one of six teams set to compete in the tournament.
The Rebels will join Texas, Baylor, Ohio State, UTSA, and Coastal Carolina at Daikin Park from February 27 to March 1.
Ole Miss will play three games in the tournament, taking on Baylor on Friday February 27, Ohio State on Saturday February 28, and Coastal Carolina on Sunday March 1.
Single day tickets and three-day tournament packages will go on sale for the 2026 tournament at a later date.
Ole Miss has dominated the NCAA Transfer Portal this offseason with the program set to debut a new-look roster in 2026.
Which newcomers are heading to the Magnolia State after reconstructing the roster across the last few months?
The Ole Miss Portal Haul:
Grant Richardson – pitcher (Grand Canyon)
Tristan Bissetta – outfielder (Clemson)
Daniel Pacella – outfielder (Illinois State)
Wil Libbert – pitcher (Missouri)
Marko Sipila – pitcher (San Diego State)
Owen Kelly – pitcher (Saint Louis)
Landon Koenig – pitcher (North Dakota State)
Dom Decker – infielder (Murray State)
Topher Jones – infielder (Pearl River C.C.)
Jason Gilman – pitcher (Kean University)
