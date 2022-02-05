Tim Elko: 'I'm Back to 100 Percent'

The Rebel first baseman is looking for one last ride in an Ole Miss uniform in 2022 after his ACL injury last season.

Tim Elko became one of the biggest stories in college baseball a season ago after he tore his ACL but managed to return to a designated hitter role later in the year.

Now, Elko is back for a final season at Ole Miss, and he is relishing in this opportunity with that his health back to normal. Elko was made available to media members at Ole Miss baseball's media day on Friday where he discussed his recovery.

"It feels awesome," Elko said. "I’m back to 100 percent. I was out scrimmaging last week and felt great.

"It’s been a long road," Elko continued. "I was fortunate enough to play, and then I got surgery and recovered even more. Just super excited to get back out there with the guys. It’s great to be back and be able to bounce around and be myself again."

Elko's injury and subsequent recovery has helped him be thankful for his opportunity to continue to play baseball this season.

"I think sometimes we take for granted our health," Elko said, "and I had to take a step back and not be able to play baseball. It opens your eyes and makes you more thankful for all the things you have."

Elko didn't have to return for a final season at Ole Miss if he had chose differently. With the events of the MLB Draft, however, he made his decision to return rather quickly.

"The draft didn’t go how I was hoping," Elko said, "and I don’t think there was a better option than to come back to a great school like Ole Miss. It was an easy decision. I’m thankful that I’m back."

Now as the team captain and one of the many veterans on this year's Rebel team, Elko is hoping to get Ole Miss over its Omaha hump. The Rebels have not been to the College World Series since 2014.

"We don’t ever want to have that feeling of losing our last game again," Elko said. "There’s only one team that wins the last game of the year, and we want to be that."

