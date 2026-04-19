Ole Miss Baseball Unable to Secure Sweep of Tennessee, Shows Promise in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – No. 25 Ole Miss Baseball (29-12, 10-8 SEC) could not complete its sweep of Tennessee (26-14, 8-10 SEC) Sunday afternoon, dropping the finale 13-5.

The Rebels still won the series, their third in a row, and have won 10 of their last 12 games.

Tristan Bissetta stayed hot, finishing 3-for-5 with three RBI, two runs, and his fourth home run of the week. Judd Utermark and Topher Jones each finished 2-for-4 with a run scored.

The Volunteers hit six home runs in the game, scoring all 13 of their runs via the long ball.

Ole Miss put the first run on the board as Bissetta drove in Jones with a single to right center to make it 1-0.

Tennessee hit two home runs in the third inning and another in the fourth to jump out to a 7-1 lead.

The Rebels chipped away at that lead as Will Furniss drove in two runs with a single in the fifth and Bissetta hit a two-RBI home run in the seventh to get them within two.

The Volunteers hit three more home runs over the seventh and eighth innings to pull away and win the game 13-5.

The Rebels will return to Swayze Field to host Murray State on Tuesday ay 6:30 p.m.

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