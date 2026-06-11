3 Ole Miss Players Receive National Recognition Before College World Series

As the Ole Miss Rebels get ready for game one in the Men's College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska against the North Carolina Tar Heels, the team has been accepting accolades for its season thus far.

Throughout the season, we have seen ups and downs, but three players have been impressing the nation.

Swinging for the Stars

Mississippi Rebels infielder Judd Utermark reacts after a home run during the third inning against the Murray State Racers. | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Judd Utermark was named to the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) 2026 All-Americans on Wednesday Afternoon. Taking home a position on the Third Team, becoming the only Rebel position player to earn All-American honors since Kemp Alderman in 2023.

Utermark leads the Rebels in batting average, slugging percentage, on-base percentage, runs scored, hits, and total bases. As he leaves Omaha, he is leaving with a .312 batting average, 22 home runs, 53 RBI, 72 runs scored, and 11 stolen bases.

He is fifth-most in runs scored in the SEC with 72 runs, and his 1.16 runs per game rank seventh in the conference.

Utermark is the Ole Miss home run king, reaching 51 career home runs this season, the most in Rebel history. Utermark also took the title as the first Rebel in program history to post back-to-back 20+ home run seasons in their career.

Hopefully, the home run king continues his reign as he steps on base in Omaha.

The Perfect Pitch

Ole Miss Rebels' Walker Hooks pitches as Ole Miss Rebels take on Vanderbilt Commodores during the SEC baseball tournament championship game. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Relief pitcher Walker Hooks was named to the 2026 Perfect Game All-American Second Team. He is the first Perfect Game Rebel since Parker Caracci in 2018. With Hunter Elliott being named an All-American last season, this is the first consecutive titles since 2020 and 2021.

The sophomore also etched his name in the 2026 ABCA/Rawlings All-South Region Team, claiming one of the four relief pitcher spots. Hooks carries a 3-1 record with nine saves.

ERA of 2.43, accompanied by 61 strikeouts over 55.2 innings this season.

In the regular season, he leads the conference in ERA at 1.73, WHIP at 0.80, and appearances with 17, and ties for the league lead with 7 saves. Ranked second in fewest walks allowed with six and tied for fifth in strikeout-to-walk ratio, sitting at six in SEC matchups.

The lefty converted eight of his last nine save opportunities and allowed only four earned runs over his last seven appearances. He has become the Rebels’ first choice out of the bullpen in high-leverage situations.

Bissetta's Bat Carries Weight

Ole Miss Rebels' Tristan Bissetta celebrates his home run as Auburn Tigers take on Ole Miss Rebels during the NCAA Super Regional game two at Plainsman Park | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Hooks was joined by Tristian Bissetta on the 2026 ABCA/Rawlings All-South Region Team, claiming one of four outfield spots. The senior hits .277 with a team-leading 23 home runs and 61 RBI. His 23 homers are the third-most in the SEC, and his 61 RBI are the ninth-most in the conference.

This season alone, Bissetta has career highs in home runs, RBI, hits, doubles, walks, and total bases. He tops it off with four multi-homer games, proving his growth, having only one homerun in his career before Ole Miss.

On February 18 against Jackson State, he hit two home runs in the third inning, the first in nearly a decade for the Rebels. The last time a Rebel hit two home runs in the same inning was Nick Fortes in 2017 against ULM. Further instilling his spot as a top hitter for the Rebels.

Ole Miss Rebels' Judd Utermark hits the ball as Auburn Tigers take on Ole Miss Rebels during the NCAA Super Regional game two at Plainsman Park | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

All of these players have made a tremendous impact on the Rebels’ 2026 campaign. The hope is that the team continues to make strides one game at a time.

The last time the Rebels were in Nebraska was for the Lincoln Regional, where they came out successful; maybe Nebraska and the Rebels are a recipe for success.