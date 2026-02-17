Ole Miss Baseball vs. Arkansas State Starting Lineup, Start Time and TV Channel

OXFORD, Miss. – Ole Miss Baseball keeps things rolling this week with a matchup against the Arkansas State Red Wolves set for Tuesday afternoon at Swayze Field in the Magnolia State.

LEADING OFF

- Ole Miss completed a three-game sweep of Mountain West champs Nevada for Opening Weekend.

- The Rebels outscored the Wolfpack 29-6, allowing just four earned runs on the weekend.

- Outfielder Tristan Bissetta hit .500 (5-for-10) with seven RBI and five runs scored in his first three games as a Rebel.

- Will Furniss also hit .500 (4-for-8) with four walks and five runs scored on the weekend.

- The Rebel pitching staff racked up 35 strikeouts, their highest Opening Weekend total in a three-game series since 2023 against Delaware.

- Hunter Elliott earned his first win of the season, striking out seven and allowing just five baserunners over five innings.

- Wil Libbert made his Rebel debut on Sunday, earning the win and striking out seven hitters over five innings.

- Cade Townsend struck out eight batters in 4.2 innings, throwing 48 of 54 pitches for strikes.

- The bullpen did not allow an earned run all weekend with Taylor Rabe and Hudson Calhoun both turning in 3+ inning long relief appearances.

PROJECTED PITCHING MATCHUPS

Game 1: RHP Owen Kelly (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs. RHP Collin Maloney

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Tuesday's game will be streamed live on SEC Network+ with Jake Hromada (PxP) and Keith Kessinger (analyst) on the call.

Fans can listen to all Ole Miss Baseball games, home and away, on the Ole Miss Radio Network with David Kellum (PxP) and Brad Henderson (analyst) on the call.

The Starting Lineup: Ole Miss Edition

Lineup vs. Arkansas State 💪 pic.twitter.com/LhB0ZWwJ1C — Ole Miss Baseball (@OleMissBSB) February 17, 2026

SCOUTING REPORT: ARKANSAS STATE

Mike Silva has entered his second season guiding Arkansas State's baseball program after spending three seasons at Nicholls. While there, he earned 2023's Southland Conference Coach of the Year.

In his first season with the Red Wolves last season, he orchestrated one of the most significant turnarounds in program history. Arkansas State won 26 overall games last season, the most by the Red Wolves since 2019. He guided the Red Wolves to a return to the Sun Belt Conference Tournament, their first appearance since 2021.

It will be a battle of undefeated teams on Tuesday, as Arkansas State swept Stony Brook in its opening series this past weekend. The Red Wolves were strong in their offensive attack, scoring nine, four and 12 runs in their games.

Ashton Quiller and Patrick Engskov have lived up to their preseason accolades, leading the team in batting average in the season. Quiller had seven hits in the three games, including a home run.

Sophomore transfer Lane Walton also made a statement in his first series as a Red Wolf. He hit .417 for the weekend and blasted three home runs against Stony Brook pitchers. He drove in six runs for Arkansas State in the series.

Red Wolf pitchers combined for 27 strikeouts in the opening series, led by Richter and Dylan Farley. The staff exited the weekend with a combined 4.15 ERA.

One of the more storied nonconference series in Ole Miss history, Tuesday's game will be the 118th outing against Arkansas State. Ole Miss has won 92 of the games to only 25 losses, which is the second most victories in program history against nonconference foes behind only Memphis.

Thirty-four of the wins have come in the Bianco era, one of which came last season in the form of a 4-2 victory in Oxford.

More Ole Miss News:

Ole Miss Football Targeting No. 1 Prospect on Georgia Bulldogs Board Amid Strong Push

Ole Miss Football and Texas Longhorns Pushing to Flip Coveted WR Committed to SEC Foe

Every Ole Miss Football Player That Received an Invitation to the 2026 NFL Combine

Join the Community: